Warren — Musings —05.27.2021 01:38 PM Fully vaccinated! Thanks, Costco folks. Now, I want all of you to get fully vaccinated, too. 2 Comments Robert White says: May 28, 2021 at 7:41 pm You look dressed to rob the store, Warren. A Trailerpark Boys moment captured on film. Good Canadian fun. RW Reply Peter Williams says: May 29, 2021 at 5:37 pm And now Doctor One Dose Trudeau decides its ok to change a vaccine's expiry date. Was the Health Minister involved with this decision, or was this a another meeting/briefing on COVID to which she wasn't invited? Reply
