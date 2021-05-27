05.27.2021 01:38 PM

Fully vaccinated! Thanks, ⁦‪Costco folks.

Now, I want all of you to get fully vaccinated, too.

2 Comments

  1. Robert White says:
    May 28, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    You look dressed to rob the store, Warren.

    A Trailerpark Boys moment captured on film.

    Good Canadian fun.

    RW

  2. Peter Williams says:
    May 29, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    And now Doctor One Dose Trudeau decides its ok to change a vaccine’s expiry date.

    Was the Health Minister involved with this decision, or was this a another meeting/briefing on COVID to which she wasn’t invited?

