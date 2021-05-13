05.13.2021 02:40 PM

History may repeat itself, too

Here.

#TBT: that time the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in my favour against a far-Right type.

Heh.

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 13, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Warren,

    May repeat itself? Much more likely, will. It sort of goes with that ancient legal precept known as birds of a feather.

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      May 13, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      And while I’m at it: too funny, all those little assholes who can dish it out alright but can’t take it. Ha, ha, ha. Those asswipes are always the first ones to line up and sue. Boo, hoo, hoo. Pathetic losers on their best day.

