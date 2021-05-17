Warren — Musings —05.17.2021 02:19 PM Meet Daisy’s new VPs! 1 Comment Innocent III says: May 17, 2021 at 6:14 pm Congratulations to both. Under John Danner, shouldn’t it read ‘…helps Daisy’s CLIENTS win.’? A line similar to this under Ms Lawrence’s bio is correct. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Congratulations to both.
Under John Danner, shouldn’t it read ‘…helps Daisy’s CLIENTS win.’? A line similar to this under Ms Lawrence’s bio is correct.