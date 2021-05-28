Musings —05.28.2021 03:53 PM—
Remember this
More than 200 children and babies, tossed in unmarked graves. Unloved, unprotected, unknown.
Some days, we are just as bad as the worst of the worst.
Musings —05.28.2021 03:53 PM—
More than 200 children and babies, tossed in unmarked graves. Unloved, unprotected, unknown.
Some days, we are just as bad as the worst of the worst.
Anytime you hear fellow Canadians condescend about race relations in the U.S., they need to reminded of these facts.
Talked to a journalist not long ago about why these things are not reported. She told me that publishers honestly don’t think average Canadians cant handle the truth so it won’t sell newspapers.
Also talked to an OPP officer a while back about the situation in more remote / northern communities. He told me some officers (who also served in the army) are just as afraid to go to the reserves as they were to go to Afghanistan. He had views similar to my journalist friend, IE he thought the public can’t handle how bad its getting so the media is intentionally not reporting it.
Makes them complicit as far as I’m concerned.
I’ve worked with this First Nation and have had meetings in the former residential school. It is more than surreal, and a bit eerie, that I felt a bit of dread when I was last there about 2 years ago.
This is more evidence that Canada had a policy of genocide of First Nations Canadians, and that it is time for Parliament to admit that this incident is not an anomaly.
If Canadian Residential Schools were run by the federal government it is only logical for the federal government to formally acknowledge their criminal conspiracy of genocide.
First Nations are partners equally with French & English Canada. We need to acknowledge their partnership as equals that have been historically disenfranchised via policy of our Parliamentary system.
RW
Couldn’t agree more.