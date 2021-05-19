Musings —05.19.2021 01:55 PM—
The Wall Street Journal comments on Trudeau’s censorship bill
“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a plan to regulate speech on the internet by placing it under the control of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. His bill is so awful that Peter Menzies, a former vice chairman of the commission, said it “doesn’t just infringe on free expression, it constitutes a full-blown assault upon it and, through it, the foundations of democracy.”
WSJ is dead wrong about one thing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not have a plan. About anything. His staff has plans. The article should be about Gerald and Katie’s plans for CRTC.
Of course, all of the above is patently true. But masses of voters don’t come from people pushing speech rights. They, quite regrettably, come from COVID-19 long haulers, and the relatives of needlessly dead people. That’s how an election is won. Provinces are merely bunglers. All of this stems from the initial source: the office of the great admirer of the basic dictatorship. THEY botched it from DAY ONE and they will pay dearly for that when the votes are counted.
Usual WSJ BS. The old saying when I was in business making actual physical product not PR or slaving away in an “Institute” to satisfy the whims of the Koches of this world, was that WSJ and Business Week always got it wrong, just in different ways. Read them and you’d be led up a blind alley. Look elsewhere for real analysis.
WSJ opinions are fuelled by the Big Daddies of US business who see a spot of bother in the way of making outsized profits from a satellite country that should just shut up and pay. First Australia and now Canada? These people seem to think they should run their own countries, because they don’t bow down and thank us for MickyD’s and the incredible American Way of Life, where might equals right and healthcare is private. Thus they are anti-democratic, just like Bolivia, Venezuela, most of the middle east and especially those autocratic Russians and Chinese. The American business way IS democracy, and don’t you forget it!
Personally, I’ve had it up to my eyeballs. I’m Canadian and proud of it. More US media pap of the type that fills CTV and Global each evening is not what I want. How about you?
Not me, that’s for damn sure.
And now ole one dose Trudeau announces he prefers Porsches to potable water.