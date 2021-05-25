Musings —05.25.2021 10:41 AM—
This is a massive scandal
Just unbelievable. Thread.
Thread 1/6
Feds @PrivyCouncilCA conceal 992,000 records on pandemic mismanagement, Commons committee told. “Who in gov’t is responsible?” https://t.co/wdS0SQ7xI7 @DonDavies @Steve_B_Lucas @GovCanHealth @CanadianPM @PattyHajdu #cdnpoli
So far, 8,000 pages have revealed… pic.twitter.com/7mKjICPai4
— Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) May 25, 2021
In the lingering death of democracy, and betrayal, this is why I should be King.
Dear Heavenly Father, please send us a Leader.
For all those naive millennials who accidentally fell for the Justin scam in 2015… In the future, when a politician says they will “do politics differently”… what that really means is that they will do politics badly because they are too lazy to learn how government actually works. And they think YOU are too stupid to know the difference. Consider this a teachable moment.
This won’t move any polls. Voters never had any reasonable expectation that anyone in this cabinet would behave responsibly.
This report is one of the reasons Team Trudeau wants to pass bill C-10. Then they can ensure that only ‘proper’ pro-Justin news is reported.