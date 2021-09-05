05.09.2021 04:33 PM

This week’s Sparky: by their name ye shall know them

1 Comment

  1. irreversible road map to freedom says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    The most efficient / practical way to disperse these rallies is to show up with a “LGBTQ / Transgender people against lockdowns” sign and rainbow flag and watch all the protesters run away. This would frighten them a lot more than tear gas or police.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*