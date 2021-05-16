Warren — Musings —05.16.2021 04:36 PM This week’s Sparky: he also never actually wore blackface 1 Comment irreversible road map to freedom says: May 16, 2021 at 11:09 pm When the time finally arrives to sweep away all of the disgraces of Justin’s fake leadership, Liberals should never forget…. that Chrystia Freeland… More than anyone else… Normalized everything that happened in the past 6 years. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
When the time finally arrives to sweep away all of the disgraces of Justin’s fake leadership, Liberals should never forget…. that Chrystia Freeland… More than anyone else… Normalized everything that happened in the past 6 years.