Unpublished Ottawa: I debate #C10 with others!
@kinsellawarren, @timothydenton and Daniel Bernhard from @friendscb will be our expert panelists this Tuesday evening on #UnpublishedTV with host @EdHandMedia, as we dig into Bill C-10 and its impact on social media, politics and free speech… https://t.co/uSocR71mEf #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Z1M8fE4quy
— UnpublishedOttawa (@UnpubOtt) May 24, 2021
Ipsos: Liberals +9
Angus Reid: Liberals +2
Mainstreet: Liberals +6
A trend it does not make.