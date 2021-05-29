Musings —05.29.2021 07:22 AM—
Warren’s social media explainer
• LinkedIn: Facebook for old people who are likely dead
• Instagram: Twitter for people who can’t spell, look at themselves in the mirror a lot
• Twitter: Facebook for angry ADD people who smell like kitty litter
• Facebook: POST REMOVED FOR VIOLATING COMMUNITY STANDARDS
Thanks for producing my smile for the day, especially since yesterday was a pretty shitty day at the office.
An article in a recent edition of The Atlantic nailed it: social media is broken.