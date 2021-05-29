05.29.2021 07:22 AM

Warren’s social media explainer

LinkedIn: Facebook for old people who are likely dead
Instagram: Twitter for people who can’t spell, look at themselves in the mirror a lot
Twitter: Facebook for angry ADD people who smell like kitty litter
Facebook: POST REMOVED FOR VIOLATING COMMUNITY STANDARDS

2 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    May 29, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Thanks for producing my smile for the day, especially since yesterday was a pretty shitty day at the office.

  2. The Doctor says:
    May 29, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    An article in a recent edition of The Atlantic nailed it: social media is broken.

