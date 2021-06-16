06.16.2021 03:35 PM

A disgrace

2 Comments

  1. irreversable road map to freedom says:
    June 16, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Add this to Justin’s endless parade of mindless surrenders. Never before has Canada been dragged to a level of such staggering weakness by a single person.

    Reply
  2. Joseph says:
    June 16, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    So looking at the vote total it appears there where some abstaining.
    Wonder who they where?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*