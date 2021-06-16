Musings —06.16.2021 03:35 PM—
A disgrace
Partisanship over principle. Vote-chasing over important constitutional norms and processes. https://t.co/NoGLvjdiJL
— Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) June 16, 2021
Musings —06.16.2021 03:35 PM—
Partisanship over principle. Vote-chasing over important constitutional norms and processes. https://t.co/NoGLvjdiJL
— Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) June 16, 2021
Add this to Justin’s endless parade of mindless surrenders. Never before has Canada been dragged to a level of such staggering weakness by a single person.
So looking at the vote total it appears there where some abstaining.
Wonder who they where?