Here is Bell‘s lead lobbyist and CEO in a secret meeting with Ian Scott, the head of the ⁦‪CRTC‬⁩.

Scott has had more than 75 such meetings with Bell, Rogers and Telus. Not long afterwards, the Trudeau government decided to dramatically increase what you pay for the Internet.

This doesn’t feel like a government. It feels like an ongoing conspiracy.