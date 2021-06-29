Musings —06.29.2021 09:00 AM—
Gotcha
Here is Bell‘s lead lobbyist and CEO in a secret meeting with Ian Scott, the head of the CRTC.
Scott has had more than 75 such meetings with Bell, Rogers and Telus. Not long afterwards, the Trudeau government decided to dramatically increase what you pay for the Internet.
This doesn’t feel like a government. It feels like an ongoing conspiracy.
…also saw reporting on FACE grants this morning. Un-tendered contract to hand out government grants… Naturally this organization is based in Papineau. Could be WEscam the sequel.
(To use a hockey analogy in this time of the Stanley Cup playoffs) the Trudeau Liberals are spending an awful lot of time on the penalty kill (sometimes giving their opponents 5-3 powerplay opportunities) but the other party leaders (especially O’Toole) are too inept to score, let alone even get shots on net during the man advantage. Other parties (here’s looking at you Greens) are to busy arguing amongst their own defenceman to even bring the puck out of their own endzone as the clock continues counting down on the powerplay.
If I were to use a playoff hockey analogy… it would be about officiating. IE no calls are being made on blatant penalties. Lobbyists breaking all the rules? Just let them play! Because just like the NHL, Team Corruption doesn’t have any faith in the rules.
And yet millions of Canadians will still vote for them like robots.
It’s the classic human instinct – do what you perceive to be the “middle”, and convince yourself that is the best way to make everyone happy. It’s irrelevant whether the “middle” party truly represents the majority views of Canadians, or humans in general.
The Conservatives should run on further telecom deregulation, mainly opening wireless up to competition
Nah, I respect the suggestions above but I much prefer this: take this Prime Minister and his entire cabinet and then subject ALL of them to a forensic audit of their so-called blind trusts. Then before it begins, nail each and every one of them to the wall by not letting up until each one has signed a written pledge and undertaking to make all of the audits public.
Do that and this government will be done as dinner.
I’m in agreement on forensic audits given Mark Carney’s publicized Net Worth which is listed as $5 million CDN.
Frankly, Carney was a Goldman Sachs partner so I find it extremely difficult to believe his current listed Net Worth which is laughably low given his tenure in the investment world.
RW
Geez, those eyes speak volumes now don’t they. As for the brain: likely thinking OH SHIT!
#WorstGovernmentEver
It goes without saying but I’m going to say it anyway: Scott needs to be fired and it should have happened on the 29th — but it won’t. After all, Scott’s ways are Liberal ways. Need I say more?