KINSELLIAN CAMPING TIPS

• Jeep rooftop tents aren’t conducive to midnight peeing

• cheapest sleeping bags aren’t great when it goes down to 9°

• Joey will always throw up at the worst possible time and place

• loons and frogs and forest creatures are fucking loud pic.twitter.com/T4i6HJ9gGW

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 20, 2021