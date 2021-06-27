Musings —06.27.2021 05:31 PM—
McKenna
I liked her. She made mistakes, but she also had guts – and she put up with an enormous amount of sexist bullshit.
I suspect we haven’t heard the last of her, however.
Perhaps Ms McKenna got sick and tired of working for an unprincipled fake feminist dufus.
Peter,
Sorry, that’s not it. You see, when you actually get tired of that, you leave immediately, like right after JWR, JP and CCC.
Of course, you can still go with better late than never, unless you happen to be CF and all of the pathetic others…
Her presence in Cabinet after Lavscam and Blackface x 3 automatically eliminates her as a leadership contestant or credible candidate for any future public office. She’s an enabler and that’s it.
I refuse to compromise or surrender under the Madeleine Albright Doctrine. She got it 1000% right as poor Kamala is likely to find out in 2024. (Doubt very much that Joe will have the health to actually seek re-election but we’ll see.)
My late Mom, bless her soul, used to refer to them as ThoseCattyJealousBitchesTM. My Mom was a GENUINE feminist.