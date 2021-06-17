Feature, Musings —06.17.2021 09:59 AM—
My latest: Green self-destructing machine
The job of the media is to come down from the hills to shoot the politically wounded.
So, let’s put a few rounds in the carcass of the Green Party, shall we?
Let’s start by telling a tale. But full disclosure first: My political consulting firm has acted for every single federal political party. All of them.
(One exception: We haven’t represented the political party led by Maxime Bernier, who was last seen wearing handcuffs in the backseat of an RCMP cruiser, arrested for violating Manitoba public health laws.)
But we’ve worked for everyone else. The Green Party included.
I first met with Elizabeth May, then the Green leader, in Ottawa in the summer of 2019. Some of her senior staff were there, too. We talked about my firm running the Green Party war room in the election.
May eyed me warily. “You make me a bit nervous,” she said.
Recalling that unfortunate time in 2015 when May appeared at a press gallery dinner (see photo above), I replied: “Likewise.”
Anyway, we agreed my firm would be hired. I warned her that, when that news leaked out — because everything leaks in Ottawa, eventually — it would attract controversy. She assured me that she could handle it.
She couldn’t.
Fast-forward to July 2019. May is at a pre-election rally in Guelph, and someone stands up to ask her a question about me. The questioner is distressed. She says I’m nasty (guilty) and she’s upset (good). In front of several hundred people, May insists she said this to me: “What you did in politics previously was despicable, and he said, ‘Yeah.’”
This wasn’t just false. It was a whopping whopper. It was fabulist fiction. It was a bald-faced lie.
She didn’t say that. I didn’t say that.
I fired off an email to all of the senior Green staff who had been at the same meeting, gently reminding them I am a lawyer, and that I planned to publicly repudiate May unless she did so herself, govern yourself accordingly, etc.
May issued a grovelling tweet hours later, in which she whimpered that “some past campaigns had been despicable — not Warren.”
Long story short: A couple of my staff dealt with the Greens thereafter, but not me. I’m old enough to know a clown show when I see it.
Fast forward to 2021, now. The Green Party has an impressive new leader who happens to be (a) female, (b) Black, (c) Jewish, and (d) not Elizabeth May. I note this only because I think (b), (c) and (d) are relevant.
Hamas starts firing rockets into Israel, and Israel properly acts in self-defence. The rest of the planet descends into paroxysms of “anti-Zionism” (read: Anti-Semitism). The Green Party joins in.
One of their MPs, a non-entity from New Brunswick, tweets that Israel is a state that practices “apartheid.” Last time I checked, “apartheid” is the whites-only system of laws promulgated by South Africa. Israel, meanwhile, has two million Arab citizens, some of whom are members of the national Knesset legislature, the civil service, the judiciary, and the army.
If that’s apartheid, it doesn’t sound like it’s very effective apartheid.
Anyway. The new Green leader — who is, as noted, Jewish and Black — declines to agree with the “apartheid” blood libel. The MP non-entity thereupon defects to the Trudeau Liberals, who the MP says share her “apartheid” defamation. Senior Greenies start demanding the new leader be fired for being moderate.
Elizabeth May, still regrettably an MP, is heard from. She chastises her successor, and says she wants the anti-Israel defector back.
Had enough? Me too. And I don’t think, anymore, that we need to come down from the hills and shoot the wounded Green Party people.
They’re pretty good at shooting themselves.
— Warren Kinsella was special assistant to Jean Chretien
The Green Party in Canada is a racket. Fake jobs for fake political staff etc…
Atwin never expected to win and has simply made a very crass financial decision with the assets which accidentally landed in her lap. That golden pension is only four years away if she can just keep her mouth shut and stare at the floor. The new Green leader, shall we say, is *very downtown Toronto* and won’t play well in Fredericton. Alternatively, everyone’s favorite hair doo won the riding only two years ago. That is the only calculation being made here. It is blindingly obvious but no one wants to admit it. Its got nothing to do with Israel or the Environment.
You’re right that crass survival/opportunism has to be the real motivator here, because otherwise, given the facts, it’s the most inexplicable floor-crossing in the history of political floor-crossings.
Perhaps Liz May and the Greens could kindly tell us how many Jews live in:
– Saudi Arabia
– Iran
– Iraq
– etc
And while they’re at it, how about Liz May attending a Pride parade in:
– Saudi Arabia
– Pakistan
– Iran
– Iraq
– Gaza
They’re making Trudeau’s re-election easier that’s for sure.
It still gobsmacks me how little consequences there were for Lizzy May’s drunken rant at the PPG dinner. If that had been a CPC leader, their career would have been OVER. Instantly. Pariah for life. But because the media has always treated the Green Party with kid gloves, they basically forgot about it.
It’s like when Alexa McDonough made that comment during that election campaign about testosterone dulling the mind. Crickets from the media. Imagine if a male party leader said estrogen dulls the mind. Nuclear explosion would have resulted.
Just an unbelievable double standard.
It’s because no one takes them seriously. Even Greens know they aren’t serious, which was why she got hammered before taking the stage. Its not a political party. Its a fundraising racket. No one wants to call them out because its very fashionable to pretend to care about the environment these days.
I agree with everything you said. Except the statement that Annamie Paul’s race, religion, and gender have any relevance whatsoever.
She took the correct position on this matter (in my view). That’s why she is a good leader, and a good person. The same would be true if she were a white Christian man, or an East Indian hindu trans-person, or any other combination.
I have zero doubt…. None…. That any of this would have happened if Paul was white, Christian, male and had a slight beer gut. BUT – its not the Ottawa political people who are racist…. They have made a cynical, yet accurate calculation that Joe and Jane front-porch of Fredericton probably won’t warm up the the tall black, bald lady from Toronto. And their right.
That’s the reality and people should stop dancing around it.
Paul’s naivety is also astounding…. Meet me on the battlefield of ideas?! Please. This is a battlefield where Justin dare not tread. Ever. If you thought Canadian politics is a battlefield of ideas, Dean Del Mastro has several trains to sell you.
Freeland’s defense of herself is hysterically funny. I defy anyone to read her remarks without dying of laughter. She says she’s a feminist. The government is feminist. The PM is feminist. What f%&king planet has she been on for the past six years?! This government has done more damage to women in politics than any other in Canadian history. She is correct though that she is not a token. She should never elevate herself to the level of being a token. She’s an enabler.
I never took Ms May seriously as a politician, and it always astounded me how so many in the media treated such a mediocrity with fawning admiration. “Clown show” indeed. Seems that the Greens have some very nasty and unsavoury people in their organization.
All I know is a “party” except in a legal dispute needs a hell of a lot more than three MPs can we at least use the word “rump” before party to refer to this small small irrelevant and single issue band?