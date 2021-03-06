Feature, Musings —06.03.2021 10:28 AM—
My latest: when it comes to dead children, a tweet isn’t enough
Slacktivism.
They define that as “the practice of supporting a political or social cause by means such as social media or online petitions, characterized as involving very little effort or commitment.”
Slacktivism happens a lot, in the social media age. People tweet a tweet, or post a link on Facebook, or sign a petition.
Or they offer up thoughts and prayers. Or they fly a flag at half-mast. Or they put some kids’ shoes on their front step.
They do those things, and then they think they’ve done something meaningful. They think they’ve done enough.
And sometimes (perhaps) it is enough. Or (at least) it’s better than nothing. Depends on the subject matter.
But when the subject matter is hundreds of dead babies and children, dumped behind a building like they were trash, I’m sorry: A well-meaning tweet or a “215” graphic on Facebook simply isn’t going to cut it. It’s not enough.
Not even close.
Now, I know what you’re going to say: ‘I’m just a regular citizen. I’m just Joe or Jane Frontporch. I have no power like the politicians, or the media do. What can I do?’
Well, for starters, you shouldn’t do what the politicians are now doing, which is nothing. Which is the same damn thing they always do: Thoughts and prayers, sturm und drang.
Press releases no one reads, promises of more Royal Commissions that accomplish nothing, bilingual tweets no one remembers. (In either official language.)
That’s slacktivism. That’s giving the illusion of doing something that is really nothing. I detest that, personally. I’ll bet you do, too.
I also detest it when people try to fit their narratives into a larger narrative. But hear me out: I actually come to this story with legitimate connections.
One, my daughter. She’s Indigenous. We adopted her when she was one day old. She changed my life.
Two, Sir John A. Macdonald. He changed Indigenous lives, too.
He was the monster who came up with the residential school system — the system where it became acceptable to drop babies in unmarked graves. After they had been stolen from their parents, and abused, and destroyed.
And, in some cases, killed. Obviously killed. (Why else hide their deaths from the world?)
“Sir” John A. Macdonald was a young lawyer in Prince Edward County, where I live. I literally live in the area’s old general store and post office, and Macdonald used to come here to get his mail.
And he called people like my daughter “savages,” many times. He called for more “Aryan culture” in Canada. And he acted on those words.
So, what can we do, so long after the fact, you ask? Fair question.
Just this week, the Americans are dealing with a similar act of evil: One hundred years ago this month, a white mob attacked the predominantly black district of Greenwood, in Tulsa, Okla. The mob killed at least 300 African American men, women and children, and they burned 35 square blocks to the ground.
And they did all that, as with Canada’s residential schools, with official sanction. Some had even been made deputies.
So, what are the Americans doing about that, so long after that fact? Plenty.
There’s a massive lawsuit, for starters, against every level of government. It demands a detailed accounting of what was lost and stolen. It calls for the building of a hospital. It calls for an ongoing fund to compensate victims — survivors and descendants. It calls for a tax break for victims until restitution is paid.
That’s not a tweet or a Facebook meme: That’s real, meaningful, concrete action. It’s something that you don’t need to be powerful to do — it in fact is specifically designed to empower the powerless.
So I ask you: Someone wants to take your babies and children away from you, never to be seen again. To steal their language, and their culture, and their lives. What would you do?
You’d do a hell of a lot more than some slacktivism. I know that — you know that.
So, let’s do more.
— Warren Kinsella has been a Ministerial Special Representative on Indigenous matters in every region of Canada
People need to take the time to talk about these things in person. The truth is average white settler Canadians are generally ill prepared to accept the facts. For example, a guy I work with was going on about how the children probably died of TB, that the schools were intended to teach English etc… So I took the time to explain that – no- the children were probably murdered either intentionally or through neglect. This is why the graves are unmarked. The purpose of the schools was indeed to destroy Indigenous culture and this is well documented. The children were indeed abducted by the government. Again, well documented.
Singh has made a good proposal to knock it off with the court battles. I think this is a good start. The multi-generational damage is well beyond the scope of any Western judicial concepts. Colonialism and its aftermath are territory where these norms simply do not exist.
That said, I don’t agree with removing SJAM from schools or tearing down statues. I don’t think that is going to alleviate any suffering. Its not the same as confederate statues. SJAM didn’t fight a war against his own country to defend his racism. His country was (is) racist. It is better to acknowledge that the country is flawed, not just one man who died 130 years ago.
How is it that the Christian churches that did the actual killing continue to be attended and supported by so many people? Boggles my mind.
I think main thing is to teach people about history including the unpleasant facts but also we cannot change the past but we can change the future. That means acknowledging the past but then moving forward. With many bands on territory with lots of resources, I have long supported the idea of giving them an ownership stake, maybe even full ownership in resource development as I believe that could help lift many out of poverty. Likewise to preserve culture, we should start offering indigenous languages in schools as second language for ones with few native speakers and for larger ones which many still speak, they should have option of doing education in that language instead of English or French (while still leaning one of two as second language). Heck even with bilingualism, I would support idea of having federal signs in English, French, and indigenous language of the territory they are on.
Likewise perhaps we could look to New Zealand as they had a similar past, but with Maoris they had a one time settlement and has worked reasonably well. Off course would have to adjust to unique circumstances as lots of differences too. I would even support this of giving reserves full taxing power that provinces have and those living on them including non-indigenous would pay tax to band instead of province in. This could in particular be quite attractive for many firms if lower and also likewise this would give them more control over things like health, education, transportation etc. US does this and while their history is every bit as bad with Native Americans, their tribal territories are granted greater autonomy.
More importantly I think real problem today is not just racism against First Nations, which still very much exists even if less bad than past, but rather ignorance and indifference. It seems like First Nations issues almost never enter political discussion and real problem is less hostility to action, but rather indifference.
One positive is Ellis Ross is running for BC Liberal leader and if he wins that and becomes next premier, I believe that could do a lot having a First Nations leader as premier of third largest province.