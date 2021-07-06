Warren — Musings —06.07.2021 05:58 PM Pray for this family 2 Comments david says: June 7, 2021 at 7:47 pm if life were fair racism would disappear it isn’t and it won’t Reply Phil in London says: June 7, 2021 at 9:31 pm What a tragedy. In an area of the city I regularly shop and drive the very same road it happened on. I was saddenede enough when I heard last night that some people were hit in a traffic accident. While I listened to the morning radio saying there were fatalities, I began to think that an innocent group out for a walk…. I was remembering how it was such a beautiful day yesterday. It was a bad enough story just up to that point than to read some hate filled punk weaponized his vehicle and targeted these people because they were not like him. God (an entity I never before doubted to exist) help us all. I am mentally spent. I want to reach out and do something to help but I have no idea how. I think most of us who are honest about it have muttered some kind of racial slur in our lives. I have a whole new appreciation how wrong it is. How heinous it is. Residential schools racism now a racially motivated evil attack. I don’t want to be another slacktivist. Tonight I am just agonized as to what we as a society can do to atone for our collective hate. It has to stop. Like the Romans of old I think we need to build a massive vomitorium in our fair city. I think most of us are just ill about this and feel so horrible for muslims and this family in particular. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
if life were fair
racism would disappear
it isn’t
and it won’t
What a tragedy. In an area of the city I regularly shop and drive the very same road it happened on. I was saddenede enough when I heard last night that some people were hit in a traffic accident. While I listened to the morning radio saying there were fatalities, I began to think that an innocent group out for a walk…. I was remembering how it was such a beautiful day yesterday. It was a bad enough story just up to that point than to read some hate filled punk weaponized his vehicle and targeted these people because they were not like him.
God (an entity I never before doubted to exist) help us all.
I am mentally spent. I want to reach out and do something to help but I have no idea how.
I think most of us who are honest about it have muttered some kind of racial slur in our lives. I have a whole new appreciation how wrong it is. How heinous it is.
Residential schools racism now a racially motivated evil attack. I don’t want to be another slacktivist. Tonight I am just agonized as to what we as a society can do to atone for our collective hate. It has to stop.
Like the Romans of old I think we need to build a massive vomitorium in our fair city. I think most of us are just ill about this and feel so horrible for muslims and this family in particular.