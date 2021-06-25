Musings —06.25.2021 11:52 AM—
Racist is as racist does
It’s like when some of his ministers were accused of sexual misconduct: he couldn’t fire them for something which he had done himself. Ipso facto, a Prime Minister who wore racist blackface won’t ever fire a racist minister. So the bullshit and lies will continue. #cdnpoli https://t.co/wvMjL1qcbS
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 25, 2021
Exactly. The Liberal Party chose to continue with this leader. The direct consequence of that decision is to surrender credibility on every file re. race. You can’t keep Justin as the leader and be taken seriously on on any of these issues. It really is that simple. And no, I don’t give a F#%K that he apologized.
Justin can’t fire ministers for:
– ethics violations
– lying to the party
– racism
– having family and friends benefit from government connections.
– ignoring sexual misconduct
– etc.
What Dear Leader can you fire people for?
Oh yeah… Justin fires people for honesty and integrity.
Actually to be specific it’s when one of his ministers says no to him. Then he doesn’t even have the balls to do the firing himself.
But I frankly don’t care.
Why?
Because those that have the ability to remove him from the PMO (aka the liberal caucus) won’t do it even though it’s a Westminster tradition for the government caucus to oust a leader when they lose the confidence of the caucus.
If they won’t do this in the face of the facts I refuse to waste any outrage on the problem of the liberals sock monkey.
Liberals made this mess, they own it.
BINGO!
Except for the small detail that we have all been dragged into this predictable mess and we may be about to hand this joke of a cult a majority.
Hum. Can’t help wondering if we’re talking THE Mr. Dalton.