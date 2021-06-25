Racist is as racist does

It’s like when some of his ministers were accused of sexual misconduct: he couldn’t fire them for something which he had done himself. Ipso facto, a Prime Minister who wore racist blackface won’t ever fire a racist minister. So the bullshit and lies will continue. #cdnpoli https://t.co/wvMjL1qcbS

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 25, 2021