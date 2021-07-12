Musings —07.12.2021 09:34 AM—
Dear deniers
To those posting here that the bodies of children at residential schools is in doubt, or debated, or not true: you will be blocked by me. Doubting, debating or denying the historical reality of the Shoah is Holocaust denial. You are engaged in the modern Canadian equivalent.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 12, 2021
Of course there are bodies of children at graveyards (some graveyards are lost/forgotten) near residential schools. History told us that and the TRC told us that in 2015. What we do not know is if the children had TB/influenza when they arrived there, if the death statistics are worse than other Canadians during that era, etc.
The residential schools were a terrible thing but let’s do a proper study.