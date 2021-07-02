Warren — Musings —07.02.2021 08:03 AM Frog, dog I saw him. Joey didn’t. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: July 2, 2021 at 8:22 pm I saw that he’s got the GG short list in his hot little hands. Others missed it. Joey too. LOL. Now, are we going to get the announcement on Monday and off to the races? You bet we will. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
I saw that he’s got the GG short list in his hot little hands. Others missed it. Joey too. LOL.
Now, are we going to get the announcement on Monday and off to the races? You bet we will.