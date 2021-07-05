Musings —07.04.2021 08:45 PM—
Half a billion dollars gets you what you’ve got
A majority is what Trudeau wants, but a majority is what he has effectively had during the pandemic. That truism testifies to both the irrelevance and waste that is the next federal general election. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 5, 2021
Agreed. However, had they been effectively checked by the opposition party that foolishly decided to prop them up, they would have gotten far more bang for the buck than they ultimately did. So Yes, they were royally played by the Trudeau Liberals…
And what did Jagmeet Singh get from Trudeau?