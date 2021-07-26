Musings —07.25.2021 09:57 PM—
Quite Ridiculous
I used to make fun of QR codes but the pandemic has made them more ubiquitous than the virus. And now this one. pic.twitter.com/6luggIFNiV— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 26, 2021
Haha – you got me!
Of course, I’m sure the information is completely factual. I think it would be hilarious if you had a restaurant scan this one instead of your vaccine info.
Ha !
Get that tattooed on your forehead just below the hairline