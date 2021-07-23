Musings —07.23.2021 11:25 AM—
Then again, when you lose, you’ve already cooked up an excuse
If you had a case literally before a judge – right now – would you tweet, as @MaximeBernier did, this: pic.twitter.com/Wp6sRCe1Z7— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 23, 2021
Of course, a highly impressive brain like that would be perfectly fine with so-called judicial activism, as long as it spewed whacked out, way over the top right-wing garbage. Just so we’re all clear on this genius’ views.
(Never got to meet him when he was still in the CPC. What a monumental loss.)