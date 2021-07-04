07.04.2021 06:44 PM

This week’s Sparky: election? What election?

2 Comments

  1. Gary says:
    July 4, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    Question for all of you: why the hell is Erin O’Toole polling behind this whimpy half-literate, vaccine hating creep? Why? Why isn’t he ahead by twenty points? What (if anything) has he done wrong?

    I am only seeing answers from the older and wiser. I saw Trudeau as the Canadian Trump and I figured the CPC were going the same route as the US Dems by picking the Canadian Biden. Why was I wrong?

    Anything at all would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  2. irreversible road map to freedom says:
    July 4, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Here is a list of all the problems that have been solved by Justin’s courageous refusal to quit:

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*