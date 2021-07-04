Warren — Musings —07.04.2021 06:44 PM This week’s Sparky: election? What election? 2 Comments Gary says: July 4, 2021 at 7:23 pm Question for all of you: why the hell is Erin O’Toole polling behind this whimpy half-literate, vaccine hating creep? Why? Why isn’t he ahead by twenty points? What (if anything) has he done wrong? I am only seeing answers from the older and wiser. I saw Trudeau as the Canadian Trump and I figured the CPC were going the same route as the US Dems by picking the Canadian Biden. Why was I wrong? Anything at all would be greatly appreciated. Reply irreversible road map to freedom says: July 4, 2021 at 7:30 pm Here is a list of all the problems that have been solved by Justin’s courageous refusal to quit: Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
