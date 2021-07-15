Musings —07.15.2021 02:32 PM—
Watch this
It is important.
Here's the exchange between @WabKinew and Dr. Alan Lagimodiere, the new Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations minister. pic.twitter.com/qV87piRT7E— elishadacey (@elishadacey) July 15, 2021
Wow Powerful words by Wab Kinew .
I feel like this exchange will go down in history as something akin to Canada’s Letter From Birmingham Jail.
I hope it will explain / inspire my fellow setters to put down their excuses , lace up their travelling shoes and commit to finally taking this walk we must make with our aboriginal brothers and sisters
I’m pleased at how Wab is maturing in his role. He was pretty wobbly at first, and I was concerned somewhat that he would have difficulty in appearing to stand up to the Conservatives who had won the last election rather handily. But look at him go! He was firm, and respectful, and took no shit, did not stoop to personal attacks, but made his position very clear, not letting the fact that there was a news conference going on deter him in the least. His interview later on CBC radio’s Up to Speed was terrific. Actually quite motivating. https://www.cbc.ca/listen/live-radio/1-111-up-to-speed/clip/15855377-manitobas-official-opposition-leader-wab-kinew-explains-interrupted