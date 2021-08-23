Musings —08.23.2021 08:46 AM—
Justin Trump
This is positively Trumpian. #cdnpoli #lpc https://t.co/vviovNFBzs— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 23, 2021
There remains no plausible reason that Justin was not removed as Liberal Leader in week 2 of the last campaign. Resign. Resign. Resign.
At this point, I recommend to all Liberal followers. Figure out if you are a ‘blue’ Liberal or ‘orange’ Liberal or ‘green’ Liberal. Then vote for the corresponding party (CPC, NDP or Green). Yes they may not cover all the you believe, but the current Liberal party need to suffer the same type of loss the PCs did under Kim Campbell back in 1993. Then it can truly rebuild