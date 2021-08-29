Warren — Feature, Musings —08.29.2021 11:40 AM KINSELLACAST 174: Election week that was, with Lilley and Mraz – plus Idles, Fugazi and Day Wave 8 Comments Steve says: August 29, 2021 at 12:47 pm Anybody else pondering the possibility that, if the Liberal poll numbers keep going down as the COVID case numbers go up, Tam will step in to postpone the election “in the interest of public health”? It would explain her relative silence to this point. Besides, it was done in Newfoundland earlier this year, and the incumbent premier was returned… in the first all mail-in ballot election in Canada’s history. As the number of cards the Liberals can play is rapidly diminishing, I would not put past them their willingness to do this in order to stop the Trudeau freefall. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 29, 2021 at 6:37 pm Steve, The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada does not have the jurisdiction to do that. Only the provinces can do that. Reply Wally says: August 29, 2021 at 2:34 pm Love your comment Warren. All of your comments – while strong – are true. I am aware of your history with Chretien. I have not voted Liberal in 30 years, however when I look in retrospect, he did a bang-up job on most issues, especially budget. I think Martin blew it as PM but as finance minister he was very good. Both of these men – if true to their principles – must be crying watching what this idiot has done to our country. I am reveling in seeing Justin taking it on the chin right now. I hope it lasts until Sept 20th. Reply Robin says: August 29, 2021 at 4:06 pm History will show that Cretien was one of Canada’s greatest PM’s. If not for Cretien, there would have been no oil sands and over 2 decades of nation wide prosperity. Thanks for your opening, heart felt and rational comments. Reply Sean says: August 29, 2021 at 8:14 pm 27.30 bang on. That should have been in every paper across the country. Pretending that the Liberal campaign is on the side of COVID protocols / safety is flat out / 180 degrees dead wrong. Covering it as such is extremely dishonest. News outlets need to be called out on that. Reply Sean says: August 29, 2021 at 8:17 pm 29.50 LOL Reply Sean says: August 29, 2021 at 8:26 pm 33.45. Too late to go neg. Will just seem desperate. One of the peculiar aspects of this campaign is how short it is. There is just enough time for the Tories to take the lead and not enough time for anything else to happen. Most people’s minds will be made up in about 10 days. Most of Justin’s support is only based on the perception that he is popular. People like to imagine that they are on the popular side. Once that’s removed, its game over. Reply Warren says: August 29, 2021 at 9:19 pm It is in no way too late to go neg. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
