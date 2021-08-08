Feature, Musings —08.08.2021 06:28 AM—
My latest: dear unvaccinated idiots
Dear Unvaccinated People:
I’d love to say it’s nothing personal, but it is.
It’s really, really personal.
The fact that you refuse to get vaccinated, I mean. I’m sick of you, no pun intended. And I’m not alone.
The Globe and Mail commissioned a Nanos poll on it. My friend and former colleague John Ibbitson wrote on it.
This is the question they asked: “Would you support, somewhat support, somewhat oppose or oppose unvaccinated people being denied access to public gatherings like sporting events or indoor dining in restaurants?”
Wrote John, who has been a smallish-c conservative-minded fellow since we met in the Ottawa Citizen newsroom more than thirty years ago: “Seventy-eight per cent of respondents said they would support (59%) or somewhat support (19%) such a ban. Only 15% opposed a ban, and 5% were somewhat opposed. Two per cent were unsure.”
That 20% — Team Covid, you could call them, and I do — neatly corresponds to the number of Canadian vaccination holdouts, which I wrote about in these pages, earlier this week.
And if they’re declining to get the jab because it might make things worse – like one friend of mine, who was paralyzed for months after getting a flu shot a few years ago – then, fine. That’s a bona fide reason not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. No one will get mad at you for that.
But refusing to get it because you think Covid “is no worse than the flu?” Or because you’re comparatively young “and in good shape?”
Or because you believe the basement-dwelling epidemiologists on Twitter — the ones whose handle is typically a Teutonic name followed by a bunch of numbers, alongside a picture of a wolf — over the men and women who, you know, actually went to school and studied viruses and disease and save lives every day?
Get your head out of your arse.
Because the rest of us are sick to death — pun intended, sorry but it fits — of you.
Yes, you.
Oh, and that Nanos poll Ibbitson wrote about? Don’t put on your pretend Poll Expert hat now, either.
Everyone is against you, pretty much, in every region of Canada.
Wrote John: “There was no difference in support between men and women. Regionally, support ranged from 7% in Atlantic Canada to 81% in Ontario.”
Now, nobody has deputized me to speak on behalf of the Silent Majority, Team Covid, but someone had to.
And, besides, while we are decidedly the majority, we are silent no more.
If you don’t want to get vaccinated because you’re an idiot, fine.
The Not-So-Silent Majority won’t force you to stop being an idiot. But we sure as hell don’t want to rub elbows with you anymore.
That’s what the July-August poll of more than 1,000 Canadians found, as well: the majority aren’t in favour of mandatory vaccinations.
But they, we, are in favour of making a few changes in our living arrangements.
That means, wrote the Globe, limits on “any public gathering that involves people being close together, such as workplaces, college campuses, hospitals, airplanes, public transit, gyms, shops and supermarkets.”
Bottom line? Stay unvaccinated, sure.
But stay home, Team Covid.
Oh, and save us your lectures about freedom, by the by. Because “freedom” explicitly and constitutionally includes the freedom to “life” as well as liberty. It includes “security of the person,” too.
Your stubborn, stupefying refusal to get a little needle that will keep you healthy and alive — and keep healthy and alive those who for some reason still care about you — is dangerous. And it’s putting the rest of us in danger.
Get the shot, or don’t. But if you don’t, stay away.
Because for the majority of us, this has become really, really personal.
Sincerely,
Etc.
— Warren Kinsella was chief of staff to a federal Liberal Minister of Health
Well said. A friend of mine deemed the idjits “Branch Covidians”….
I love that!
Warren,
Our COVID-19 genius still isn’t vaccinated and won’t work from home. And surprise, surprise, management will not force her to work from home or better yet, give her her walking papers à la CNN. So, it’s in the hands of God and a good lawyer so if she somehow manages to kill someone in our office, I will sue her little ass off for say five million dollars.
It ain’t just the views on vaccines that are idiotic. There’s this view frequently circulating among Trumpy people that masks somehow deprive you of oxygen and therefore cause brain damage. Just saw another example of this on the Breitbart comment section today.
Doc,
Brain damage has been irrefutably shown to be caused almost exclusively by any kind of exposure to Trump.
Talk of “vaccine passports” is more pandemic theatre. If such a thing were a good idea, and I have no opinion, it would be challenging to implement:
1) a standardized, secure and private government issued document would have needed to be in place before citizens starting receiving second doses
2) given the lack of data around the lifepsan of effective immunity, what would be the expiry date on such a document?
3) asking individuals and private enterprise to enforce such a system would set them up for abuse from customers and potential liability if tbey wrongfully include or exclude individuals based on the so called passport.
4) privacy laws and principles carefully guard health information? Does anyone other than a healthcare provider have the legal right to enquire about vaccination status?
A better approach would be to deny certain government services to the less than fully vaccinated. For example, an unvaccinated individual wouldn’t be able to renew vehicle registrations, transfer vehicle registration, buy or sell property, renew driver’s licences, obtain marriage certificates or complete a divorce. Of course government would need a highly accurate mechanism to link vaccination status to driver’s license numbers, addresses etc., which would be expecting too much.
Doug,
I don’t know about vaccine passports but in Quebec at least, the go-ahead has already been given. So, it’s coming in this Canadian jurisdiction.
1. Already done.
2. 9 mos. Booster shot update to the passport. No big deal.
3. It won’t be an “ask”. It will be a requirement. Price of doing business. No such thing as liability for following government protocol. There will be major / heavy liability for not following the rules. Reverse onus.
4. Yes. Health units already collect data for:
diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis , whooping cough, chickenpox. Can’t go to school without the health unit’s OK.
People can slowly hold their breath and step back into reality or they can live at home for the rest of their life… I hope they enjoy doing online research because that’s the only damn thing they will be allowed to do for the next five years,
Although, I do like your other ideas of cutting people off from Government services *in addition* to the above.
An all too necessary column whether one is in Canada, the Pacific Rim, or in my case, Airstrip One aka the (not so) United Kingdom. Far too many people, including far too many of my contemporaries who I once shared groovy tastes in bands and cult films with (see also Anne Applebaum’s Twilight of Democracy for how depressingly easy it is for even the most well educated and accomplished Gen Xers to give up their hearts and minds to toxic ideologies for an easy win…er, but I digress) seem keen to be part of the problem rather than the solution. I have gotten so used to wearing a mask, carrying hand gel, keeping my distance from my fellow human and navigating the world off-peak that it feels weird to occasionally do the opposite where permitted. Anyway, for the Anti-Vax freedom fighters, COVID-19 protocols will soon be the least of problems. Climate Change is already making far too many parts of the world, from Siberia and British Columbia to Greece and Australia, look like dress rehearsals for the not very musical version of The Road.
“Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens”
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.1002198