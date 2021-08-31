My latest: Team Trudeau’s shitty week two

Warren — Feature, Musings —

For Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, week one of the campaign went really, really badly.

Week two, therefore, needed to go better.

It didn’t.

Here’s a roundup of the past week and a bit. When you eyeball it, you’ll understand why every published poll shows the Conservatives edging ahead.

— Aug. 25: The Liberal Party spent more than all other parties combined on Facebook ads in the first week of the campaign — but you wouldn’t be able to tell from the polling. Because the polling ain’t good. They’re losing.

— Aug. 26: Trudeau’s candidate for Trois-Rivieres wrote a column in July 2020 which criticized Trudeau’s “elastic ethics” in the wake of the WE Charity scandal. In other news, Grit candidate vetting is going swimmingly.

— Aug. 26: Our acting Chief of the Defence Staff says that Canada’s mission in Afghanistan has come to an end — even though Trudeau had said our Armed Forces would remain there until Aug. 31. Shame.

— Aug. 27: After outcry — and after a column by yours truly! — the Public Health Agency of Canada reversed its plans to postpone briefings on the fourth wave during the election campaign. The Sun gets results!

— Aug. 27: The Liberal Party’s candidate for Kildonan-St. Paul previously worked at a think tank which dismissed the stories of residential school survivors as a “myth.” Why is that person still a candidate?

— Aug. 27: Trudeau hosts a rally in Mississauga — which has media and Liberals packed in like cordwood. The attendance is well beyond Ontario’s limits on public gatherings. Trudeau shrugs when asked about it.

— Aug. 27, at the same rally in Mississauga: After attacking the Tories repeatedly for having unvaccinated candidates, Trudeau admits that not all Liberal campaigning candidates are vaccinated, either. Do as I say, not as I do, etc.

— Aug. 28: The Liberal Party’s Marco Mendicino — who should know better — declines to answer questions about visa regulations for Afghans seeking a way out of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

— Aug. 29: After six years in power, Justin Trudeau blames Stephen Harper for Canada’s increasing carbon emissions. In other news, Trudeau also blames Harper for long lineups and Canadian commercials during the Super Bowl.

— Aug. 30: The Conservatives point out that the Trudeau Liberals voted against a bill to ban foreign purchases of homes. Which the Grits now favour.

— Aug. 30: According to polling from Angus Reid, the number of Canadians who view Canada’s efforts to rescue Afghan nationals as a success “hovers near zero.” It could actually be less than zero.

— Aug. 30: Asked about his party’s process for handling sexual misconduct allegations, Trudeau reminds reporters that “every situation is different.” Which is basically what he also said when a reporter claimed Trudeau had groped her.

— Aug. 30: Trudeau called the election pivotal. But not so pivotal that he has a platform to show Canadians.

— Aug. 30: According to BNN Bloomberg, Canadians reported the sharpest decline in confidence since the middle of the pandemic last year. Rising inflation, the crisis in Afghanistan, and increasing COVID-19 cases are among the factors.

— Aug. 30: Real estate industry associations bash the Liberal housing platform amidst fears that it could “criminalize the way Canadians sell their homes.” Ouch!

And that’s how week two went, folks.

Will week three be any better?

Don’t hold your breath.