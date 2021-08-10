Feature, Musings —08.10.2021 02:20 PM—
My latest: they will always break your heart
In the bleak, grinding, early days of the pandemic – when it felt like the world might actually sort-of end – I wrote this:
“When times are this bad, we learn things about ourselves. We learn things about our leaders, too.
For this writer, few leaders are as inspiring as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. No adjectives, no spin, no homilies: in that New Yorker’s brusque dialect, Cuomo sits there every day, no notes, and simply offers up the truth.
He emotes honesty. He tells it as is; he does not give false hope. And he seemingly knows everything.
More than once, I’ve been driving my Jeep – to locate toilet paper, to pick up some canned food my little band of survivors – and I’ve pulled over to the side of the road to listen to Cuomo. In the way that my grandmother told me that she and her seven children would stop everything, and gather around the radio to listen to Winston Churchill during World War Two. Giving hope, giving faith, giving a path forward.”
Was I wrong? Was I ever wrong.
And I quote those words, here, to provide a reminder – to myself, and maybe to you – that we should stop having heroes.
Or, at least, having heroes who are in politics. Because they always seem to end up breaking our hearts, don’t they?
Cuomo’s story is, by now, well known. He resigned in disgrace this week, chased out of office by dozens of complaints of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.
In the end, the Democratic Party establishment – of which he himself was once part – turned its back on him. So, too, President Joe Biden, who said that Cuomo needed to resign for his appalling behavior.
And appalling it was. He, a former champion of the #MeToo movement, felled by it. A likely future presidential candidate, his career now in ruins. And deservedly so.
For me, Cuomo isn’t the only politician who fell from grace. There was Sir John A. Macdonald, who I learned had called Indigenous people like my daughter “savages” – and who lamented the loss of “Aryan culture” in Canada. And who created residential schools to “kill the Indian in the child.”
There was Bill Clinton, who I once respected so much – so much so that a photograph of Clinton and I adorns the cover of my book The War Room. And who, I learned, destroyed the life and reputation of Monica Lewinsky, simply because he was a man and powerful, and she was neither.
And now Cuomo. Who I actually wrote “emotes honesty” – when all he emotes, now, is sleaze.
Who I said “gave hope, gave faith.”When all that he gives us, now, is an important reminder: to stop having political heroes.
Stop putting their names on the sides of schools. Stop naming roadways and schools after them. Stop regarding them as some superior order of human.
They’re not. They’re just mortals – and, sometimes, deeply flawed and dishonest ones.
Like Andrew Cuomo.
The American commentator Jim Swift put it perfectly today: Andrew Cuomo resigned because the Democrats are not a cult.
Cuomo resigned. Now it’s time for the unethical gropenfuhrer to resign.
I’m just hoping that the other shoe will drop. Here’s to hoping that there is someone, somewhere who know something. I wonder what happened to good old Matt?
Warren,
It’s known as frailty of the human condition and unfortunately for all humans except bona fide saints on Earth, it comes with the territory. Almost everyone has at least one “something”. I try to always bear that in mind.
As for Cuomo: this was a textbook example of a man who let ego and pride sit in the driver’s seat. I know plenty of people in politics and NOT in politics who do exactly the same whether they are in fact or not borderline narcissists.
So, I’m relieved. Finally, he did it. But Joe ain’t exactly lily white in that department either. So let’s pray that his long ago indiscretions don’t catch up to him. We need him in the White House but destiny will call the tune, not yours truly or anyone else.
” I know plenty of people in politics and NOT in politics who do exactly the same whether they are in fact or not borderline narcissists”
Anyone who sexually terrorizes young girls for kicks is a piece of shit and can be regarded as a Bernardo-lite. Those dudes you knew had issues far beyond narcissisim and their behaviour cannot be seen as an example of “human frailty” (whatever that is). 90% of guys I know agree with me.
One more political pervert bites the dust. Good. I despise those who use power for predation.
I wonder when a certain someone we all know will take his tumble from grace for similar reasons….
Thanks for acknowledging that those we often put our trust in are fallen beings and capable of some of the worst types of atrocities. Sometimes we don’t want to believe it, and I myself have fallen victim to the idolization of political, faith and other leaders who have turned out to be been much less than the type of people I want to emulate.