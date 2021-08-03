Feature, Musings —08.03.2021 09:32 AM—
My latest: to vaccinate or not?
With all apologies due to Shakespeare and Hamlet, that isn’t the question. Or it shouldn’t be.
Getting vaccinated — so, you know, you don’t get really sick or die, and/or so you don’t leave someone else sick or dying — shouldn’t be complicated. It should be easy.
But, for many, it isn’t.
Why?
The New York Times fronted a story about what it called “the unvaccinated” in Sunday’s paper. Above the fold, colour graphics, across three columns. Four bylines. Big story.
According to the Times, some 93 million Americans are unvaccinated. Given the fact that the satanic delta variant is rampaging across the U.S., sickening and killing those 93 million holdouts, the Times set out to answer the question: Why?
The 93 million aren’t a monolith. They are actually two groups in one.
One group, unsurprisingly, are unrelenting in their opposition to vaccines. They are, the Times wrote, “disproportionately white, rural, evangelical Christian and politically conservative.”
Their opposition to vaccines isn’t about the vaccines per se. This constituency are against pretty much anything that is authored by government: Fluoridation, the metric system, bilingualism, seat belts, speed limits, you name it.
But there’s another group who are not so easily dismissed by the elites as backward, backwoods mouth-breathers. This second group, surprise surprise, “tend to be a more diverse and urban group, including many younger people, Black and Latino Americans, and Democrats.”
Democrats!
This “diverse and urban” group aren’t as hardcore in their opposition. They aren’t saying “never” as much as “not yet.”
They have put off getting vaccinated or are waiting for more information. But therein lies a problem: The information they are getting is often bad.
Up here in the Great White North, too, government pandemic communications have ranged from incoherent to incomprehensible.
Remember our erstwhile federal minister of health demanding that we don’t wear masks? And then flip-flopping and insisting that we do? Or her insinuation that anyone who wanted to close our borders was a crypto-racist, and then reversing herself on that, too?
Or the politicians and the alleged public health experts saying AstraZeneca was safe, then withdrawing it, then saying it was safe again, then withdrawing it yet again? All in a period of a few weeks?
With our leaders and experts so often publicly contradicting each other — and themselves — it should surprise no one that enthusiasm for getting a potentially life-saving jab would drop precipitously. Millions lack confidence in vaccines simply because they have lost confidence in the very governments who are pushing vaccines.
So, governments have tried all manner of tricks to encourage vaccination: Advertising, lotteries and tickets to special events. But millions of holdouts remain unconvinced and are still holding out.
Plenty of other factors have contributed to our collective failure to achieve the elusive herd immunity. Geography, education, fear of deportation and lack of access to regular health care are all in the mix, too.
But conspiracy theories — as dark and despicable and dishonest as they are — have had an enormous impact on the attitudes of the unvaccinated. They’re everywhere, oozing up through dark corners on the Internet, persuading millions to take the risk of getting sick — or worse.
The conspiracy theories are myriad: That governments can track those who get a shot. That enough metal is being injected to make magnets stick to you. That they will make you infertile. That the U.S. government created COVID-19 as a “bio-weapon” to reduce their own population and defeat Donald Trump (seriously).
In Canada, we are finally doing better than the States in getting people fully vaccinated. But nearly 20% of Canadians still refuse to get a shot.
To vaccinate, or not to vaccinate? For millions, that remains a question, sure. But the answer is equally clear.
Get vaccinated. Please.
— Warren Kinsella was the Chief of Staff to a federal Liberal Minister of Health
Sars-2-nCoV-19 is a deadly American manufactured Gain-of-Function Fourth Generation Biowarfare bioweapon manufactured for purposes of Fourth Generation Biowarfare against superpower finance rival China.
It first leaked at Fort Detrick Maryland U.S. Army Biosecurity Level Four laboratory when Fort Detrick U.S. Army Epidemiologists tested the engineered Chimera on a herd of pigs held in an outdoor pen on the BSL-4 compound.
Rural farm animals adjacent to the rural BSL-4 laboratory became infected with Sars-2-nCoV-19 when the Chimera became airborne as soon as it was tested on the herd of pigs. When the leak was detected the CDC shut the BSL-4 down in August of 2019, and the bioweapon was deployed against China post-Wuhan Military Games 2019 via glass ampule smashed onto the ground in the entrance way to the Hunan Seafood Market as instructed via Central Intelligence Agency senior manager.
Deployment was achieved via an embedded IO within the American contingent of U.S. Army athletes.
As a signatory & charter member of the 2014 Cambridge Working Group Call-to-Action on American manufactured deadly Gain-of-Function Biosecurity Level Four pandemic pathogens I, for one, can assure you and your readers that Sars-2-nCoV-19 is a Gain-of-Function bioweapon that was manufactured from Coronaviruses to become novelCorona [nCorona] which is a retrovirus rDNA and as as such has no known curative to ameliorate COVID-19 disease, or the concomitant mutations.
I signed for Carleton University in 2014 and was actively aware of Gain-of-Function research from that juncture in 2014.
http://www.cambridgeworkinggroup.org/
I’m also a Counterintelligence researcher and have Enhanced Reliability Status under the Royal Canadian Mounted Police security clearance for purposes of Government of Canada employment.
In brief, I am not a conspiracy theorist, and I don’t embellish facts, or lie whatsoever as I am an honest and reliable individual and always have been too. The RCMP knows who I am and CSIS follows every word I type on my keyboard, and will continue to monitor my commentary & research for the remainder of my life online.
Sincerely, Robert G. White fm453@ncf.ca
Robert,
Wow. That took an incredible amount of guts given who presides over the Canadian government. May our Lord bless you to the end of your days.
Interestingly enough, it was Trump that chose to re-open Fort Detrick. Just saying.
From https://www.glebereport.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Glebe-Report_sept_2014_web.pdf
Robert White
Honours B.A. in Experimental
Psychology from Carleton University
and a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Algonquin College of
Applied Arts and Technology.
Can you explain why this makes you qualified to bring forward what appear to be conspiracy theories on this topic?
Several points
-claiming that white, Evangelical AMERICANS are opposed to vaccines, the metric system and bilingualism is a slip back to classic Liberal misinformation tactic to associate Canadian Conservatives with unsympathetic American conservatives. Bilingualism is a not an American issue and the metric systems hasn’t been for 45 years
-along the same lines, linking opposition to Fluoridation to wingnuts must mean that residents of BC and Quebec are off their rockers, as those provinces have the lowest levels of Fluoridation: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/health/publications/healthy-living/community-water-fluoridation-across-canada-2017.html#tb1
-prior to COVID, when vaccine hesitancy wasn’t prominent in the culture wars, the greatest rates were reported in #progressive areas like Williamsburg, New York, the PNW states, BC and Quebec: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0046958019894098
Problem is they’re doing it wrong . It’s time to fight fire with fire ie. more better conspiracy/ false info :
“ New research indicated vaccinated people’s sex lives improved up to 500 %. Erections harder, longer lasting according to research soon to be published in the LanceIt – also women become uncontrollable nymphomaniacs “
Publicly white conservative Christian men will point to the dangerous moral rot that the vaccine will wrought but secretly they’ll be getting a jab and forcing their wives/gfs to do the same.
Problem solved- you’re welcome
NB,
Please don’t plead that one in court. LOL.
I’m sorry but in my book, it all boils down to two mental definitions: NPD and A(S)PD. Enough said.
The best part of this whole diatribe is the statement “I am not a conspiracy theorist”.
This is for Robert White’s ramble, above.
It’s going to take a serious MASS die-off among the unvaccinated in order for these culture warriors to take it seriously. And I’ll have zero fucking sympathy for them.