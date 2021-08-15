Warren — Musings —08.15.2021 05:55 AM Originality is not their strong suit. 2 Comments J.Ph. Brunet says: August 15, 2021 at 10:06 am Classic tell of a party completely out of ideas. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 15, 2021 at 10:15 am Yes, as we say here in Quebec, this Prime Minister is vieux jeux with a twist — he quite delightfully adds a particularly intense whiff of phoniness, entitled pretentiousness and status entitlement. Just your typical Trudeauesque mix. Enjoy, if you can. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
