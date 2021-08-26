Musings —08.26.2021 03:22 PM—
Political Jurassic Park: Sheila Copps
Justin Trudeau is dropping in the polls – and so his oxymoronic brain trust have hauled out alleged pandemic contract recipient/lobbyist Sheila Copps. Seriously.
You remember Sheila, don’t you?
Sheila Copps – who said that Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are pus-filled “boils,” and who said that Wilson-Raybould had an “aboriginal agenda” and cared more about “aboriginal” jobs – that Sheila Copps.
Pro tip, Prime Minister Chewbacca Socks: when Sheila Copps is giving you political advice, you have well and truly reached bottom.
Your octopus is cooked.
where did she appear?
I despise most Liberal politicians past and present, but Copps is easily at the top of the list. What meaningul value has she ever provided?
Warren,
From Wiki:
As Richard Nixon said to Dan Rather: Are you [angling] for something?” Rather replied, “No, sir, Mr. President. Are you?”
Enough said.
It’s desperate when the Liberals resort to calling up a has been to shrill for them.
Here’s what I can say about Sheila Copps. She said she’d resogn if the GST was not eliminated. She resigned but ran again. It gets worse. She got re-elected. I guess she’s JT’s kind of politician.