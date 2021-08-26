08.26.2021 03:22 PM

Political Jurassic Park: Sheila Copps

Justin Trudeau is dropping in the polls – and so his oxymoronic brain trust have hauled out alleged pandemic contract recipient/lobbyist Sheila Copps. Seriously.

You remember Sheila, don’t you?

Sheila Copps – who said that Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are pus-filled “boils,” and who said that Wilson-Raybould had an “aboriginal agenda” and cared more about “aboriginal” jobs – that Sheila Copps.

Pro tip, Prime Minister Chewbacca Socks: when Sheila Copps is giving you political advice, you have well and truly reached bottom.

Your octopus is cooked.

5 Comments

  1. lawboy says:
    August 26, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    where did she appear?

    Reply
  2. Doug says:
    August 26, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    I despise most Liberal politicians past and present, but Copps is easily at the top of the list. What meaningul value has she ever provided?

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 26, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Warren,

    From Wiki:

    As Richard Nixon said to Dan Rather: Are you [angling] for something?” Rather replied, “No, sir, Mr. President. Are you?”

    Enough said.

    Reply
  4. Geoff says:
    August 26, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    It’s desperate when the Liberals resort to calling up a has been to shrill for them.

    Reply
  5. Gilbert says:
    August 26, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Here’s what I can say about Sheila Copps. She said she’d resogn if the GST was not eliminated. She resigned but ran again. It gets worse. She got re-elected. I guess she’s JT’s kind of politician.

    Reply

