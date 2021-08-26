Political Jurassic Park: Sheila Copps

Warren — Musings —

Justin Trudeau is dropping in the polls – and so his oxymoronic brain trust have hauled out alleged pandemic contract recipient/lobbyist Sheila Copps. Seriously.

You remember Sheila, don’t you?

Sheila Copps – who said that Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are pus-filled “boils,” and who said that Wilson-Raybould had an “aboriginal agenda” and cared more about “aboriginal” jobs – that Sheila Copps.

Pro tip, Prime Minister Chewbacca Socks: when Sheila Copps is giving you political advice, you have well and truly reached bottom.

Your octopus is cooked.