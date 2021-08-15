Musings —08.14.2021 07:33 PM—
The unPrime Minister’s UnElection
An unnecessary, unwanted election during a surging pandemic. Punish him. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/lDQG62rWgz— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2021
Vote for Trudeau so WE can have more money.
Warren,
We don’t have to other than indirectly. It’s already on God’s agenda. Just wait and see.
Readers,
Please vote Conservative. Thank you. It’s the only way to get him out. No other voting choice can accomplish that. He really needs to be kicked to the curb.
It is the only option for Liberals to get the party back on track. There is no other method for the Liberal Party to repair the damage that has been done over the past 6 years. Justin and his tiny cabal of desperate clowns won’t quit until there has been total, undisputed humiliation.
Actually I have a tough time understanding this logic, wasn’t the “timeout” under Harper supposed to cure Liberal rot from sponsorship under Chrétien and Martin?
To truly cure Liberalism is to make it the third party as in the mother country. Not just for 4 years till the next saviour arrives but for 40 years til the arrogance melts away.
I was born into a Liberal family. Some of the shit we see today has existed in multiple forms for decades. The Liberals have had some good leaders and some jackasses.
If you truly want this movement reborn it first needs to truly be spanked. That ain’t going to happen.
The only way 25% of this country doesn’t vote liberal is if they aren’t on the ballot. Too many times we treat them like our favourite hockey team. If you buy they can be rebuilt without a huge long fall please google “Toronto Maple Leafs championships 1968 to present”
Ronald, if the Conservatives are going to win the most seats, then they’re going to need to win at least 20 in Quebec.
Possible?
Douglas,
Right now, the party with the most chance of making significant gains in Quebec is the Bloc. Erin’s challenge is to get beyond the greater La Capitale Nationale hub of seats and win over voters in other regions of the province. We’ll see to what extent he can build a personal relationship with the Québécois.
One thing is for sure: the Liberals have to worry about Trudeau fatigue and whether in this province they are open to giving O’Toole a chance. I think they are open but no additional seats are in play as yet. That will depend on how well Erin performs in this campaign.
Harper only won 10 in 2006. He only won 5 in 2011. Very possible.
Weekend voting, five million mail-in ballots, and the US Democrats advising the Liberals.
If there are too many suspicious flips in the week after election day, I’ll be looking to buy a Q-Anon t-shirt. And maybe a comforter from that pillow guy.
Sophie, eh. That would make her a far better actor than he could ever hope to be.
He SAID there would be no election during the pandemic. Does this mean there’s no longer a pandemic? Trudeau, a guy whose word is as good as gold. Recognize the pattern? Expect to see much more of it during the next thirty-six days. His usual phoney baloney.
Did you know that bringing Afghans who helped the Canadian Forces there have been waiting since 2015 to find safety for themselves and their families here in Canada. Trudeau says it’s a top “priority”. Let him tell that to the families after their loved ones are executed by the Taliban. Just another instance of phoney baloney and not giving a damn about really making this a top priority. Trudeau dors au gaz, comme d’habitude. Perhaps Trudeau can explain how we supposedly get them out after Kabul has been overrun by Taliban forces? Why are Canadian heavy lift and other aircraft not already in the air? Kabul will have long fallen “during the coming months”, Mr. Genius.
Trudeau will never, ever, ever, resign even if he somehow wins again but is once again slapped down by the voters with another minority. An ego that big, a sense of overpowering pride and and a spineless caucus will seal that deal. We’ll be stuck with him.
See how he NEVER answers the resign question? He readily shows his contempt for Canadians and that we’re not entitled to an answer to this question. Wow, he still hasn’t quite answered the question…NO KIDDING!
Notice how Trudeau never says that all Canadians must be vaccinated to help curb this pandemic. If the pandemic is so important to him, then why can’t he utter those words that Canadian MUST ALL get vaccinated? In short, he hasn’t got the balls to say that. I’m confused, I thought he was the prime minister?
None of the federal leaders should be allowed to cop out on mandatory vaccines or passports. They ALL have a personal opinion on both and their PERSONAL OPINION must be known by the voters before we vote. Sure, it’s for the provinces and territories to decide but the MUST word should come out of every political leaders’ mouth in this campaign. Otherwise, they all lose political credibility because they don’t have the guts to call a spade a spade.