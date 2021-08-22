Musings —08.22.2021 07:44 AM—
The wars that cannot be won
We didn’t have much choice after 9/11. But Adam Nossiter’s analysis in today’s New York Times is a must-read.
A snippet:
The war the Americans thought they were fighting against the Taliban was not the war their Afghan allies were fighting. That made the American war, like other such neocolonialist adventures, most likely doomed from the start.
Recent history shows it is foolish for Western powers to fight wars in other people’s lands, despite the temptations. Homegrown insurgencies, though seemingly outmatched in money, technology, arms, air power and the rest, are often better motivated, have a constant stream of new recruits, and often draw sustenance from just over the border.
There was a choice, the Taliban weren’t invading us, we invaded them (don’t get me wrong, the Taliban was vile), so we had the choice.
All this death, all this suffering, all these resources, were for nothing. We propped up corrupt pedophile warlords and a fake democratic government that was dust in the wind as soon as the West no longer propped it up. He’ll even Osma Bin Laden wasn’t in Afganistan ultimately, he was found in Pakistan.
So much suffering and pain and politicians trying to run a country they didn’t understand.
So here we are back were we started in Afghanistan.
Warren,
Going forward, operations will have to be surgical, ongoing and with as much limited human power on the ground as possible. And they will have to take place only when an immediate threat to a country exists or some other national security priorities require eventual duration-limited intervention. Otherwise, forget it.