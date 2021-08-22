The wars that cannot be won

Warren — Musings —

We didn’t have much choice after 9/11. But Adam Nossiter’s analysis in today’s New York Times is a must-read.

A snippet:

The war the Americans thought they were fighting against the Taliban was not the war their Afghan allies were fighting. That made the American war, like other such neocolonialist adventures, most likely doomed from the start.

Recent history shows it is foolish for Western powers to fight wars in other people’s lands, despite the temptations. Homegrown insurgencies, though seemingly outmatched in money, technology, arms, air power and the rest, are often better motivated, have a constant stream of new recruits, and often draw sustenance from just over the border.