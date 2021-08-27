Musings —08.26.2021 07:41 PM—
This is Prime Ministerial.
Statement on the situation in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tAqR2Qbdqp— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) August 26, 2021
Warren,
Perhaps this is the time, God willing, where Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party comes face to face with his political destiny. IMHO, we are going to be in good hands.
Please consider voting CPC and may God bless this most wonderful of countries. Thank you.
Coherent, intelligent and honest how is that prime ministerial?
Justin Trudeau can bring lies, confusion and dimwitted banter. Now THAT is how a PM should behave because it’s 2021
The comments were Prime Ministerial.
The hand guestures were more Prime Ministerial Candidatorial.
I found them distracting and unnecessary for such a serious message
He seems like a…real person. How novel.
The polling shift that occurred last week has held so far. According to Nanos, O’Toole is now 3 points behind Trudeau for preferred PM (32 to 29). I hope the CPC team is shrewd enough to campaign as if they’re 10 points behind, right up to E-day.
Yikes. Is O’Toole making me a believer?
More statesmanship in that 4 minute clip than we have seen from Trudeau in 6 years.
Yea. That was pretty good
Erin O’Toole is going to win this election.
And he is going to win the next one.