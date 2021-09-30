30-second spot. Female narrator. Quiet soundtrack. Grainy images of bodies being wheeled away.

Warren — Musings —

Here’s the script.

“This is the Ruger Mini.

It was used to murder 14 women in Montréal.

It was used to murder 22 people in Nova Scotia. 36 Canadians.

Justin Trudeau wants to ban it.

Erin O’Toole wants to keep it around.

On September 20, remember those 36 Canadians. Be their voice.

On September 20, vote Liberal.”