09.05.2021 07:01 PM

50,000 followers can’t be wrong. (Well, actually, they can.)

8 Comments

  1. Sean says:
    September 5, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    ….geez, Warren was awfully young he was running Chretien’s war rooms…. But we all know Chretien had an eye for talent.

    Reply
  2. Derek Pearce says:
    September 5, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    *Labour Day. Autocorrect did you a dirty lol

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 5, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    Warren, one of the best pros in this country, who you can count on one hand, got it exactly right with those three little but monumental and highly transformative words: FOOT, AIM, SHOOT. End of story unless the CPC war-room gets more than adequate gun control religion overnight. Liberal orgasms must be off the Richter scale…what a disaster.

    Reply
  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 5, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    They better fucking look up the words consequential damages in the dictionary and fast.

    Reply
  5. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 6, 2021 at 1:57 am

    Sorry Erin. But to say that the two assault weapons bans will be maintained during the review process is simply not what’s good enough. You have to say this: we gave our word to party members and supporters that we would undertake a transparent review process. (That’s fine.) However, our ultimate goal will be to limit the reclassification to weapons that have been clearly misclassified. Those will pass the review. Most of the others likely will not and will continue to fall under the ban.

    Reply
  6. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 6, 2021 at 2:53 am

    Mainstreet: Conservatives 3

    Abacus: Conservatives +1

    Nanos: Conservatives +2

    EKOS: Conservatives +7

    Reply
    • Gyor says:
      September 6, 2021 at 4:43 am

      Anyone who thinks that gun control and abortion will win this election as issues really don’t understand what issues Canadians are most concerned (affordable housing, global inflation, corona, climate change, Healthcare in general are the right answers).

      Reply
  7. Gyor says:
    September 6, 2021 at 4:51 am

    Anyone who thinks that gun control and abortion will win this election as issues really don’t understand what issues Canadians are most concerned (affordable housing, global inflation, corona, climate change, Healthcare in general are the right answers).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*