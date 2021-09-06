Musings —09.05.2021 07:01 PM—
50,000 followers can’t be wrong. (Well, actually, they can.)
At some point over this here Labor Day weekend, as I battled an army of gun nuts, I acquired 50,000 followers on the Twitter machine. So, to those of you who (inexplicably) still follow me, I say: thank you. pic.twitter.com/Y4tQhcmWs2— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 6, 2021
….geez, Warren was awfully young he was running Chretien’s war rooms…. But we all know Chretien had an eye for talent.
*Labour Day. Autocorrect did you a dirty lol
Warren, one of the best pros in this country, who you can count on one hand, got it exactly right with those three little but monumental and highly transformative words: FOOT, AIM, SHOOT. End of story unless the CPC war-room gets more than adequate gun control religion overnight. Liberal orgasms must be off the Richter scale…what a disaster.
They better fucking look up the words consequential damages in the dictionary and fast.
Sorry Erin. But to say that the two assault weapons bans will be maintained during the review process is simply not what’s good enough. You have to say this: we gave our word to party members and supporters that we would undertake a transparent review process. (That’s fine.) However, our ultimate goal will be to limit the reclassification to weapons that have been clearly misclassified. Those will pass the review. Most of the others likely will not and will continue to fall under the ban.
Mainstreet: Conservatives 3
Abacus: Conservatives +1
Nanos: Conservatives +2
EKOS: Conservatives +7
Anyone who thinks that gun control and abortion will win this election as issues really don’t understand what issues Canadians are most concerned (affordable housing, global inflation, corona, climate change, Healthcare in general are the right answers).
