Deja boo
I said Trudeau would get a minority when it looked like he’d get a majority. Never changed my view. Not shocked.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 21, 2021
But I remain disgusted that $610 million was spent to achieve nothing. You should be too.
Could’ve paid for a lot of nurses and doctors.#cdnmedia #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/zv7MLNy5wH
11:45pm. Leaders have not spoken yet. Guessing what they say:
O’Toole. Finished. Quits or forces the happy face. Knives out.
Trudeau. Finished. Doesn’t quit. Magic gone and never coming back. Knives out.
Singh. Caretaker.
Max. Wooden spoons out.
Blochead. Meh.
Greens. Meh. Meh.
$610 million and no change!
What kind of callous person calls an election during a pandemic after saying they wouldn’t? … a Liberal.
Will be interesting to see if the NDP and Bloc do Justin’s bidding during committees.
Warren,
Here are my thoughts: I thought Lisa got it exactly right: Erin will have a frank and firm discussion with caucus and after that, he’ll have a decision to make. Either way, it should be respected.
As a MacKay supporter I invite all of his supporters to do like me: just leave it the hell alone. For my part, I will take my cue from Erin and so should all the rest of you, IMHO.
Why we lost: first off, those blue ads. A pack of total lies but set up by the Liberals as a piece of strategic genius. Then throw in the Blair ad: as soon as I saw it for the first time, my heart immediately sank thinking it was over for us. The GTA willingly bought into those lies because the campaign did not have sufficient teflon kryptonite between our actual positions and the lies that the Liberals spread. So…the GTA willingly gobbled it up and the rest is history.
The lesson in all this is for the CPC not to deliberately mine our own harbour in a campaign — we fucking did it on assault-style weapons and again on candidate vaccinations. That’s why we lost, period.
And many thanks to Warren for shutting out the PPC. Canada will be forever grateful.
Well at least Monsef lost her seat. Such a damn disgusting disgrace she is.
$610 million CDN could fix Ottawa’s LRT conundrums. That amount could renovate 24 Sussex Drive or demolish it and build new.
I could have bought $610 million worth of weed with that money, eh.
Elect a clown expect a costly circus.
The sorry aspect of this is that PM Feminist-in-Chief has more money as we Canadians have less.
He is NOT worth $368k per year, and neither are the other Liberals.
