Donald Trump was unavailable for comment

Warren — Musings —

From CBC:

Twitter restricted People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier’s account, preventing him from posting any new messages for 12 hours after he used the platform to encourage his supporters to “play dirty” with journalists covering his campaign.

The offending tweets singled out three reporters, calling them “idiots” and describing their efforts to question him as “disgusting smear jobs.” Bernier tweeted out their email addresses and encouraged his followers to “play dirty.”