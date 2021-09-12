Musings —09.12.2021 10:06 AM—
Having failed to establish a CPC link, we’ll just ignore it
In any other country, when an organizer for a political party (here, #PPC) is charged criminally with assaulting a Prime Minister and the leader of another party (here, #LPC) it would be big, big news. But apparently it doesn’t fit the bullshit #cdnpoli narrative. #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/AXxaozrKve— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 12, 2021
Seems to me that the way to increase sympathy for Trudeau is to cover this exhaustively. To barely cover it — or practically ignore it — makes it, at best, a wash for the Liberal sympathy-seeking war-room machine.