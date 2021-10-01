Musings —09.30.2021 08:54 PM—
He is just beneath contempt.
On this day, of all days. Even for him, this is just so disgusting.
Global News caught up with Justin Trudeau, who was vacationing in Tofino on Canada's first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.— Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) October 1, 2021
His official itinerary placed him in "private meetings" in Ottawa.
Full story here: https://t.co/Dy3U3JGEge #cdnpoli #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/ebeUaUjFal
Justin’s prime constituencies are Quebec and Toronto, does anything else, or anyone else, really matter?
Seems clear that this past campaign was to be his last.
For someone whose spent more energy on optics than policy in the previous 6 years, to suddenly not care about your own image is a tell.
It would be really offensive if a portrait of this walking bag of filth were allowed to be hung in the hallways of Parliament after his disgraced tenure is finally put out of its misery.
caption: “Sophie saves the environment by dragging some toxic trash off the beach.”
