09.15.2021
JWR couldn’t be part of it. You can’t vote for it.
“Aga Khan. India. Vice-Adm, Norman. SNC-Lavalin. Blackface. WE. Payette. General Vance. There are patterns reflected in all of these…This way of governing was not my way of governing and I did not want to be part of it — to be complicit.” #cdnpoli #lpc https://t.co/bBno0D3dw5— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 15, 2021
If you are on the fence, just think of all the lives / careers / dreams that will be left in ruins if Justin’s fake leadership is allowed to continue for the next 18 months. The corruption will be staggering and unmitigated. The pandemic will last longer. Canada will be more divided. If he gets back in, the world will look down on Canadians as a hopeless bunch of knucklehead rubes in love with a fantasy. A country to be ignored and laughed at.
If you are a Liberal, there is indeed hope and a good future to look forward to on Sept. 21st. But that will future will be stalled for another 18 months… and the Liberal party’s decade of darkness will continue if this pathetic bag of filth and his tiny bunch of desperate cronies are allowed one more undeserved moment in the sun. Like a sick dog. Its really sad, but it’s time to put an end to it already.
If you are a Liberal, I hope you can contribute to the cause by figuring out which candidate is most likely to defeat the Liberal in your riding and vote for that person. Tell your friends and neighbors the same.
Maybe next time we can have a team and a leader that people can take seriously and be proud of.
Elbowgate foreshadowed & personifies Trudeau’s tenure. His ambition is not shared via our population or even Liberal-left colleagues.
The ‘fake news’ era gave us fake Feminist sock puppet Trudeau.
He is politically offensive to everyone. This is a PM without real support.
The saddest thing about JWR is she could not find a new political home. Canada needs a ton more JWR and if she is waiting for the libs to turf the current jackass, she will be sorely disappointed with the next jackass. UNLESS she can convince the other jackasses she can run, win and change the liberal party.