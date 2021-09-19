Warren — Feature, Musings —09.19.2021 11:02 AM KINSELLACAST 177: Lilley, Mraz skate through the final week – with Hot Garbage, Mouse Rat & Me 6 Comments Richard Deschambault says: September 19, 2021 at 11:53 am Good post. The biggest loss: Trudeau’s brand. The biggest win: O’Toole. The biggest revelation: Annamie Paul. The biggest loser: The Canadian public and treasury. Reply J.Ph. Brunet says: September 19, 2021 at 12:23 pm The day before the election. Ekos: PPC up to 20% in Alberta. Kenney appears to have deliberately sabotaged the Fed Tories. Toronto Star: “Conservative insiders say hopes of victory are fading — and that Erin O’Toole’s leadership is in danger” Youtube: The Conservative channel is full of O’Toole’s livestream replays, most with less than 700 views. Almost no TV ads uploaded in recent weeks. And a “get to know the leader” video of O’Toole that is set to premiere… when the polls close at 8 pm on Monday. Fucking idiots. Canadians: Not unexpectedly, this nation of cowardly children is drifting back to the reassuring comfort of Liberal lies. They’ll get what they vote for, good and hard. Conclusion: O’Toole’s peekaboo studio campaign is a total failure. By not mainstreeting, he’s blown it. Reply Gyor says: September 19, 2021 at 1:28 pm I wouldn’t discount the impact of possible lower Liberal voters turnout could have on this election too, which should be taken into account in looking at polls. Also I wouldn’t discount the PPC, they have a ton of signs in York Region, in some areas more then other parties (I vote NDP, this is just a local observation). Reply Gyor says: September 19, 2021 at 1:57 pm I think Freeland already has a knife ready for Justin, he’s set her up to be his successor, all she is waiting for is Justin’s walk in the snow. Reply Nick M. says: September 19, 2021 at 2:06 pm At the start of the campaign Trudeau looked unstoppable, but O’Toole defied expectations and has put up a good fight. O’Toole may not win this election, but he is a winner in the long term. Any party insider looking to evict him is NOT doing it for the party’s electoral interests. Evicting him would be like the NDP turfing best PM Canada never had, Mulcair. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 19, 2021 at 6:09 pm Mainstreet: Liberals +1 Nanos: Liberals +1 EKOS: Liberals +5 Ipsos: Conservatives +1 Counsel: Liberals +1 Abacus: Conservatives +1 Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
Good post. The biggest loss: Trudeau’s brand. The biggest win: O’Toole. The biggest revelation: Annamie Paul. The biggest loser: The Canadian public and treasury.
The day before the election.
Ekos: PPC up to 20% in Alberta. Kenney appears to have deliberately sabotaged the Fed Tories.
Toronto Star: “Conservative insiders say hopes of victory are fading — and that Erin O’Toole’s leadership is in danger”
Youtube: The Conservative channel is full of O’Toole’s livestream replays, most with less than 700 views. Almost no TV ads uploaded in recent weeks. And a “get to know the leader” video of O’Toole that is set to premiere… when the polls close at 8 pm on Monday. Fucking idiots.
Canadians: Not unexpectedly, this nation of cowardly children is drifting back to the reassuring comfort of Liberal lies. They’ll get what they vote for, good and hard.
Conclusion: O’Toole’s peekaboo studio campaign is a total failure. By not mainstreeting, he’s blown it.
I wouldn’t discount the impact of possible lower Liberal voters turnout could have on this election too, which should be taken into account in looking at polls. Also I wouldn’t discount the PPC, they have a ton of signs in York Region, in some areas more then other parties (I vote NDP, this is just a local observation).
I think Freeland already has a knife ready for Justin, he’s set her up to be his successor, all she is waiting for is Justin’s walk in the snow.
At the start of the campaign Trudeau looked unstoppable, but O’Toole defied expectations and has put up a good fight.
O’Toole may not win this election, but he is a winner in the long term. Any party insider looking to evict him is NOT doing it for the party’s electoral interests.
Evicting him would be like the NDP turfing best PM Canada never had, Mulcair.
Mainstreet: Liberals +1
Nanos: Liberals +1
EKOS: Liberals +5
Ipsos: Conservatives +1
Counsel: Liberals +1
Abacus: Conservatives +1