Feature, Musings —09.21.2021 10:59 AM—
My latest: ten reasons on the morning after
What happened?
Erin O’Toole looked like he was doing good. Justin Trudeau looked like he was doing badly.
What went wrong?
Well, as a public service, Yours Screwly put together a few random, linkless thoughts.
There are 10. Here they are:
1) As I opined in these pages mid-campaign, the assault weapon thing hurt O’Toole. It was in his platform, and it was therefore pretty hard to erase. When the Conservative leader realized it would hurt him with urban women, he tried to execute a pivot, but it was too little, too late. The assault weapon thing hurt him.
2) The unvaccinated candidates issue hurt O’Toole, too. Why? Well, the pandemic is the biggest economic, cultural and political event of our lifetimes. Eighty per cent of Canadians favour vaccines, masks and tough rules. O’Toole was offside on vaccines. People noticed.
3) But — if you are fair — you have to admit O’Toole otherwise ran a good campaign. He came across as decent and relatively centrist. He was positive, he wasn’t angry. The fact that he couldn’t improve his seat count means something important.
4) And what it means is this: There isn’t a Liberal media conspiracy. There isn’t even a political Liberal conspiracy. But there are Liberal voters in Canada — lots of them. As it becomes much more urban and diverse, Canada is much more Liberal. That presents a structural problem for the Tories.
5) A lot of Tories will think the solution to that is changing their leadership, yet again. But that’s superficial. That’s stupid and knee-jerk. That’s what they always do, and it never really works, does it? Their problems go a lot deeper than that, Virginia.
6) Consider this: Justin Trudeau was accused of groping a woman. He indulged in racist tropes, many times. As prime minister, he obstructed justice and leads a deeply corrupt administration. But he still clings to power. How?
7) The fact that a corrupt, allegedly groping, parlour-room racist could win again says more about us than it does about him. It says the country’s attachment to the Liberal brand is real and deep. It says Canadians are usually going to give Liberals (and a celebrity Liberal leader) the benefit of the doubt.
8) Lots of folks are saying that the election was about nothing. But it wasn’t. It wasn’t at all. It confirmed something pretty big: The country has changed. And if you want to defeat Liberals, you need to change, too, Conservatives.
9) That means making no mistakes, at all. That means campaigns that are micro, not macro — fight in regions, inch by inch. That means getting life-and-death issues — guns, vaccines — right the first time. That means having the very best candidates and the very best policies and the very best strategy.
10) But here’s a final thought, folks: The sun is up, where I am. The birds are chirping. Prime ministers come and go, but the country always goes on. And it’s a pretty great country, Justin Trudeau notwithstanding. If you want to change it, do that. There’s no time like the present.
Yours sincerely,
Warren
— Warren Kinsella was Jean Chretien’s Special Assistant
I would add this: we live in a democracy where most voters are not close to being well informed — no matter how they vote — and that gets you what it gets you. If a majority, or even a plurality, knew most of the ins and outs of the Liberal government’s mismanagement and corruption, they would have been toast. But most Canadians are no to low attention voters and that means this Prime Minister gets a pass, as much as he doesn’t deserve it. Yup, life goes on and yup, let’s get him where he lives politically in the next election.
you are correct – a good lot of voters are not informed – they do not know the issues and are unaware of the history (in this case the Liberal party and Trudeau) – they think they are Liberal for whatever reason and so vote accordingly every time – Trudeau and the Liberals are depending on this type of voter and they get it – the Conservatives need to get their record and message out in a more consistent and strategic way
I live in Alberta where if a fencepost is painted blue, Albertans will vote for it. My local do-nothing MP got elected for the fifth straight election. He will now disappear until the next vote as he has every time before. Low information, vote by wrote voters cut both ways!
First if all, thank you Warren. I know you don’t do this as a public service. But getting the perspective of someone who operated political war rooms is always is insightful for an average voter like me. Especially during an election.
Question if I may…
Someone suggested to me, that we compare this election to the 2008 election called by Stephen Harper.
In 2008, Harper called an election just two years after winning a minority government.
He ended up with another (though slightly stronger) minority. Sounds familiar…
We are in a historic time with the pandemic. Relative to 2008 at least, this election seem to make (slightly?) more sense – giving us a chance to have a say on the path out of the pandemic.
In that context, the 2008 election seemed more “unnecessary” …but people didn’t seem to care back then.
Two questions. What’s your take on comparing elections of 2008 to 2021? And do you think the opposition spent too much time focusing on the necessity of this election, which was a good sound bite, but perhaps not something that truly resonated with people?
This campaign was a re-structuring campaign for the Conservative to re-brand themselves for the future. And by that metric O’Toole succeeded.
30 years of a constant barrage from opposition parties has engraved unflattering image of the Conservative party into many young and Women voters.
For O’Toole it was to stop being the party with a grievance, and be a positive party.
Talk to any Torontonian a year ago, when they think of a Conservative, they think of Racist, bigot, religious zealot. Even though generally untrue.
O’Toole has worked to change that narrative. He has disarmed the progressive parties from labeling the Conservatives as wrong on Climate change, wrong on indigenous issues, being the party of the rich, etc.
He failed on guns, and on vaccinations. But holy cow, he has disarmed most of the common attacks on Conservatives. The Conservatice membership shouldn’t be upset.
Exactly. The negative brand image you don’t change overnight. Point is O’Toole is starting to do it and needs more time to complete the task. You don’t dig yourself out of a hole like that easily.
Miles,
We all remember how well Harper did in 2004. And he got another kick at the can two years later. That might be how it goes for Erin as well. Caucus will have its say and then we’ll find out which way the wind is blowing.
I don’t agree. Mr. O’Toole asked the supporters of the Party to go along with a platform that was an anathema to many of them. The bargain was that he would win. Well, he lost. I don’t think he will be able to convince the majority of the membership to continue to support him as leader. But, they may decide to give him another chance. As Warren said, people had a chance to choose between Mr. O’Toole and Mr. Trudeau, and the choice was Mr. Trudeau. I don’t see why that will change in the future.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will be our next PM IMHO. He looked prime ministerial during all his interviews, and he does seem to be much more centrist than other possible contenders.
If I were a Conservative Party member I’d be happy that O’Toole managed to seat the Conservatives as government in waiting as opposed to the NDP which will never likely get there.
If O’Toole would dump the false rhetoric about ‘balancing the books’ I’d vote for him the next round.
Unfortunately, Conservatives invariably shoot themselves in both feet no matter how much planning goes into their platforms.
The Conservative base has to understand that O’Toole has no choice but to drag the Conservative Party membership kicking & screaming towards the center-left of our contemporary political spectrum.
The whackjobs & nutbars can go fringe candidate populist proto-fascist, but they will never succeed.
Structural fault lines are the obvious defunct ‘abortion debate’, guns & gun culture as Warren has aptly demonstrated, and ‘balancing the books’ which is just an old canard now that we are all Keynesians.
RW
Observing the Canadian Election (and voting by overseas ballot) from Airstrip One/Children of Men Country aka the (not so) United Kingdom, I was struck by many of the same things from previous campaigns. Canada is, despite its domestic challenges, regional divides, respective social inequities and historic injustices, still a country where sense triumphs over sensibility. Yes, Jason Kenney, who may want to join the Gen X nihilists in Number 10, has made me nostalgic for the banality of the Don Getty years and Maxine Bernier might be more useful as comic relief in the writer’s room of an X Files reboot, the majority of Canadians not only hope for the best, but want the best for each other and their country and voted as such. I wish the NDP had done better, I wish Conservatives actually wanted to conserve things like they used to and that the Greens were concerned about getting their Green agenda pushed rather than pushing good candidates out the door and that Justin really was the reincarnation of his father and not a kind of goofball, but all things considered, Canadian voters did their duty and voted in surprising numbers for positivity and getting things done for the greater good. When you spend too much time in a foreign clime whose byzantine class system, right wing dominated media, fondness for gun running and “bagman” business practices, pandering to America regardless of common sense and xenophobic cheerleading post-Brexit – did I leave anything out ?- have overridden its groovy cultural achievements and other good things (like easy access to Europe, NHS, civil service and scientific establishment) – then yes, even a dysfunctional and intellectually dishonest Liberal Party du jour looks very attractive indeed.
Contenders for next CPC Leader – my picks
Deltell
Pros: Beloved by the Tory base, socially liberal, extremely courageous, highly media savvy, has serious odds of increasing seat count in Quebec. A brilliant speaker in both official languages, he routinely castrates Trudeau in house debates and had him near tears more than once. Lots of experience, very knowledgable. I’ve met him a few times and found him to be very funny, engaging and witty. Great head of hair.
Cons: not well known nationally. Used to lead an Autonomist party in QC. Seemed nonplussed at the prospect of running when I spoke to him. He could clean up his English a bit but I personally think he speaks very well.
Poilievre
Pros: Considered to be a heroic figure by the conservative base. He is a brilliant, brutal debater. It is commonly believed by conservative voters that Trudeau is intimidated by Poilievre and will refuse to debate him. Has a keen policy mind and is full of ideas, almost all of them original, which he shares freely with those close to him, including solutions to the indigenous housing crisis and municipal debt. Has evolved into a bit of a Jack Kemp type of figure policy-wise. Is explicitly pro-marrige equality.
Cons: Is a walking, talking, CBC hit job waiting to be aired. Lots of incriminating footage of him from his days as the garbage-man under Harper could easily be taken out of context by dumb voters. Has been conspired against by the Butts-Telford Press Cabal since day one. Not popular outside the Tory base.
Melissa Lantsman
Newly elected, fresh face, no baggage AT ALL. Sharp as a tack, marketable, and representative of a new generation ready to take the reins. The narrative writes itself: a woman running against a Liberal party defined by its tolerance of sexual violence, an out lesbian running against a Prime Minister who feels the need to closet himself.
Cons: Can be a bit abrasive. French skills are entirely unknown.
Chong:
Pros: A visionary and a brilliant thinker. Fluently billingual. A real patriot who seems to have a sense of Canada’s historic mission. Very electable. He performed outstandingly as Foreign Affairs critic.
Cons: Libeled by losers and knuckledraggers among the CPC membership and will have to InstaTory his way to victory. A bit too soft on crime by conservative standards.
Raquel Dancho:
Pros: Young, glamorous, very good speaker, and only elected in 2019. Fluently billingual. Would have the “new generation seizing the reins” thing down pat. Her seeking leadership would turn heads and get serious media attention. She’s got the wow factor for sure.
Cons: Could be better known among existing members. Would need a large number of caucus endorsements or a great deal of membership sales to make it over the masses An unknown on several key issues. Will undoubtedly face sexist attacks by Liberal shitstains.
Any thoughts? I’d love to hear everyone’s take.
Lantsman or Dancho: either has the capacity to return the party to power.
Another name to consider: Dominique Vien. Political powerhouse.
I don’t know if Vien speaks any English. Plus she’s hardly marketable, sad that we have to factor that in but this is a cruel world.
Why not Deltell or Chong?
I think it shows quite clearly that there are three distinct nations within one, not withstanding the First Nations. Simply put, the west, the east, and the French aren’t in the same camp, haven’t been in the same camp, and likely won’t be in the same camp any time in the near future. Our priorities are different, our vision is different, and our hopes and dreams within this nation are different, and we’ve a bunch of spurious politicians who work very hard to exasperate our differences to their benefit all in the name of power.
We need a visionary leader, capable of uniting both sides of the spectrum in the middle. Niether overtly liberal, nor overtly conservative. We need a leader who can put something forward that all Canadians, regardless of political stripe, can get behind.
Maybe a national railway… Oops, did that one. Maybe a high-speed national railway, or perhaps a national freeway system… Oops, did that one already as well, and it sucks. Oh wait, we could plant a couple of billion tree’s that we don’t actually have space for and have to wait at least a decade to plant… Oops doing that one supposedly already. Oh, national pharmacare… Nope, most people don’t care about that because they have a plan through work. Oh wait, how about a national dental plan. We can block the light from all those pearly white smiles while we line up for hours at voting booths, basking in the knowledge that we’ve scared away all the foriegn investment to our nation by being dickheads who can’t agree on anything. We could maybe reform the military so that it’s actually good for something long term… No, that wouldn’t work, takes us almost two decades just to not decide on what jets to buy or ships to build, and why do something right when we can just lease leftovers from Germany, and buy shit subs from Britain that no one wants.
We also need to reform government, make it more reflective of the nation, more balanced representationally and more inclusive for First Nations, and the Senate and appointed positions have to go. Elected Senate all the way with equal representation to each province.
But none of that will ever happen, because there’s too much vested interest in the fucked up, disfunctional, disproportionate, dishonest, and dastardly make-up of the political system we have now.
Oh well, I’ll be dead long before it matters to me, I don’t have kids, and if the teaming mass’ want to continue to vote for lying, cheating, only interested in themselves politicians who have no motivation, desire, or simply honorable intention to lead and govern properly, and can’t keep the simple promises, who am I to stop the destruction.
I’m just happy I lived through a golden age, no major wars, and now that I’m getting older the politicians will spend more effort and money trying to buy my vote because seniors will be the biggest voting block in the nation in the next 20 years, so I’ll live happily ever after and everyone elses kids and grandkids can pay for it, including your children, grand-children, and great grand-children…
So I’ll just say thank-you now, and laugh my ass off when the Yanks come invading for our water just as I’m about to go sing the choir eternal.
Canadians = Dumb fucking bunnies.
With respect, I disagree with Warren’s point #3. I don’t think the Tories ran a good campaign. I think they ran a lousy campaign. It had no coherent message. It vacillated between these mostly unmemorable spending announcements (money for this! More money for that!) and attacking the Liberals.
The innumerable scattershot spending announcements meant that no single announcement really stuck or resonated. It all turned into white noise. And it came across as no different in the eyes of the average voter from the same shit that the Liberals and NDP were doing. Where was the differentiation? The result was predictable.
And BTW while I’m at it, there is no excuse for the Conservatives to be utterly uncompetitive in Vancouver Quadra (especially) and Vancouver Granville when you look at the demographics there. The Conservative result in Greater Vancouver overall was a massive fail.
I think it has in large part to do with this, Warren:
Atlantic Canada : 2.3 million people, 32 seats
Alberta : 4.3 million people, 34 seats
Seem fair to you?
The Canadian federation increasingly looks like one giant gerrymandering exercise for the Liberal Party.
And I don’t know what you think the Conservatives can possibly do to win over cultists who vote for known sexual predators as long as they have an “L” to their name. The Liberal/independent guy in Spadina-Fort York won.
I agree with all those. I would also add brand is not something that changes overnight. Its not just good Liberal brand, Tories have a real bad brand name in metropolitan areas. And five weeks of being moderate on campaign trail is not enough time to change that. It takes much longer. But if party stays close to centre, over time brand will improve, but it is going to take time and party needs to patient.
That being said urban/rural divide is getting bigger and I think it is incumbent upon both parties to not push further polarization but try to lessen it. Trudeau is never going to win many rural ridings, but he does need to listen to their anger and take their concerns into consideration. And O’Toole needs to find a way to appeal to metro areas. Tories will never win all or most seats there, but they need to win some. Their rural base is a good foundation, but its not enough alone.
I also noticed, the ridings O’Toole went backwards in tended to be the most diverse. Due to some on right being racist, naturally many in ethnic communities are wary of Tories even if they lean right on most issues. They want to get to know leader better before willing to mark their vote for them, whereas despite Trudeau’s past racism, many trust Liberals as being tolerant due to brand. It can be done, after all Doug Ford became premier in big part by doing well here. And likewise Stephen Harper did too although not on his first or even second try.
I think GTA is very tough to win, but it can be done at least in 905 belt. More importantly 905 always prefers Tories over NDP so if Liberals crash bad enough, it will go their way. Its more Lower Mainland suburbs I am less confident on. A decade ago, BC Liberals dominated them provincially (they are for those who don’t know really conservative) and Tories federally did. Now its mostly NDP provincially and Liberal federally. It used to be Tories won almost every riding outside city of Vancouver proper. Now they only have one riding west of Langley. Since 905 went PC provincially, I am more confident a path exists, but since Lower Mainland suburbs haven’t voted for a centre-right party at either level for almost a decade, I am a bit less confident.
And finally looking at Quebec results, it seems Tories won big in their stronghold while got clobbered in other rural ridings where BQ won big while Liberals did horrible throughout so I suspect a lot of rural Quebec strategically voted against Liberals and went for whichever party could best achieve that.
So yes Tories didn’t have a great night, but winning an election as a Conservative in Canada has never been easy. There is a big reason Harper wanted Liberals wiped out; he knew beating NDP much easier than Liberals.
Winning as a Conservative has never been easy but the Tory-Reform split in the 90s and merger in early 2000s left lasting damage. IMO it’s more difficult now than it was prior to 1993. The universe of potential Tory voters is smaller now than it was prior to 1993. And that’s on shitheads like Preston Manning and Harper. Thanks guys.
The old PC Party actually won seats in Vancouver (see Kim Campbell, Pat Carney) and the middle of Toronto (see David Crombie, David MacDonald, Michael Wilson). What a concept.
Hi Warren. And another thing:
Obviously no one asked me about this “unnecessary election” thing. But if they had, I would have advised the following: “STOP saying that. Flip it on its head, as in, “I completely disagree. This is an URGENTLY NEEDED election. Canadians have had it with the damage done by Justin Trudeau’s (insert rap sheet here). It’s their chance to get rid of this terrible government once and for all.”
Apparently Canadians haven’t had enough of Trudeau, otherwise the drama queen wouldn’t be PM again.
As a CPC Riding Board whatsis, and suchlike, for a long time, but also a Red Tory, or as we used to call then, a Progressive Conservative, going back, Lo! these past 25 years or whatever heinous amount of years it is, I wish to thank Warren especially for making points #4 and #5 — this, oh so very much this.
And as we all know, there are endless Albertards and their ilk out there, clamouring to feed Erin O’Toole into the wood-chipper for mulch, because “We Weren’t Conservative Enough”, by which they mean, IIUC, that we in the CPC weren’t, and aren’t, Leave-it-to-Beaver-whoopin’-slaves-and-pickin’-cotton enough. Or something. Something with fewer d@mn Injuns; more d@mn guns; fewer of them d@mn furriners comin’ here from away, dangnabbit; more women barefoot & pregnant in the kitchens; and why in the h3ll doesn’t d@mn Kwaybeck just d@mn leave, d@mn it … — and so on. That sort of “or something”.
Speaking to them directly: you @$$holes are the reason why we lose. Videlicet: You Are Losers.
Kindly GTFO and go join Mad Max or something.
Or, better, kindly GTFO of the country altogether and move to Alabama. Nineteen-fifties Alabama. You’ll feel right at home there.