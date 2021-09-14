Warren — Musings —09.14.2021 12:35 PM My latest: that was the week that was Here. 4 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2021 at 5:16 pm What else can I say: you’ve still got it! LOL. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2021 at 5:23 pm Note the double standard: Trudeau goes after the guy who went after his family but does nothing when you know who, in you no where, went after other people’s families and businesses, you know those of private citizens. Typical. Reply Sean says: September 14, 2021 at 8:46 pm …tells the guy to go to a hospital and you know… HARRASS OTHER PEOPLE’S FAMILY members. What a f%&king scumbag he is. Reply Phil in London says: September 15, 2021 at 6:50 am trudeau mention of hospital he’s been spending half the fucking campaign in hospital facilities where OTHERS FAMILIES can’t even go. When he isn’t ignoring Ontario COVID rules. He’s the double standard king of douche-bag Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
What else can I say: you’ve still got it! LOL.
Note the double standard: Trudeau goes after the guy who went after his family but does nothing when you know who, in you no where, went after other people’s families and businesses, you know those of private citizens. Typical.
…tells the guy to go to a hospital and you know… HARRASS OTHER PEOPLE’S FAMILY members. What a f%&king scumbag he is.
trudeau mention of hospital he’s been spending half the fucking campaign in hospital facilities where OTHERS FAMILIES can’t even go. When he isn’t ignoring Ontario COVID rules.
He’s the double standard king of douche-bag