09.02.2021
My latest: the Harvey Weinstein Party
Sexual assault.
Because that’s what we’re talking about, isn’t it? Whether the Prime Minister of Canada — and several members of his party — sexually assaulted women.
It’s an important question, and not just because there’s an election going on. It’s important all the time, because it happens all the time, at every level of society. Sexual harassment and sexual misconduct, too.
The Criminal Code of Canada says “sexual assault” happens if a person is touched in any way that interferes with their sexual integrity. It includes kissing, touching, intercourse and any other sexual activity without his or her consent. It’s a crime to do those things.
The definition of sexual assault was on my mind the evening of June 6, 2018. Someone — a female Member of Parliament — had sent me a message.
“Hi Warren,” it read. “Do you know about this B.C. community paper editorial about Trudeau being handsy with a reporter before he was in politics?”
I said I didn’t.
The anonymous correspondent sent me the August 2000 editorial from the Creston Valley Advance. It described an encounter between the author of the editorial — who I have never named, and I never will — and Justin Trudeau at a beer festival.
The paper stated, as fact, that Trudeau had groped the female reporter. And then how, after learning that she also wrote for a newspaper in the Postmedia chain, apologized for touching her.
“I’m sorry,” the newspaper quoted Trudeau as saying, after the incident. “If I had known you were reporting for a national paper, I never would have been so forward.”
The editorial went on from there, criticizing the future prime minister for “groping a young woman” he didn’t know.
I checked the British Columbia archives. The editorial wasn’t fake news. It was real. I checked up on the reporter: She had indeed worked at the Creston Valley Advance.
What the editorial described, on the face of it, was sexual assault. Groping someone without their consent is sexual assault, full stop.
I decided the best thing to do was to place the editorial on my website, with no commentary, and no identification of the victim. Within hours, the story ricocheted around the world, covered by everyone from CNN to the New York Times.
What was Justin Trudeau’s response to the story? Well, he blamed the victim, basically. Said he didn’t know what she was thinking.
And then he went jogging. Shirtless.
That, to me, was so lacking in self-awareness — so lacking in respect for what that woman had experienced, frankly — it made me want to throw up.
Because, you know, zero tolerance.
That’s what Trudeau has said, many times. That he and his party have “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.
In 2018, he gave interviews to Canadian Press and CBC about the subject. Here’s what he said.
“We have no tolerance for this — we will not brush things under the rug, but we will take action on it immediately,” he declared.
He said the same sort of thing to CBC Radio. There, the self-proclaimed Feminist Prime Minister proclaimed: “I’ve been very, very careful all my life to be thoughtful, to be respectful of people’s space and people’s headspace as well.”
No, he hasn’t. No, he isn’t.
And we have been provided with yet another goddamned example of that, just this week, mid-election. When we learned that a member of his Liberal caucus has been the subject of multiple complaints of sexual misconduct and worse. One of the complainants actually attempted suicide.
Trudeau’s response? He says he believes the MP. And we simply don’t know if he or his PMO consulted with the RCMP. We need to know that. We deserve to know that.
So, it’s relevant that, early Wednesday, Trudeau’s former attorney general — Canada’s lawyer, in effect — wrote this online about the latest allegations: “Anyone who has a responsibility to address (the Liberal sexual misconduct allegations) and does not is not fit to lead. Anyone who stands by and does nothing is complicit. Anyone who is surprised has not been paying attention.”
Well said, Jody Wilson-Raybould.
Is it sexual assault? Is it sexual harassment? Those are, and will remain, important questions.
But here’s another one: After all that we now know, why the hell would anyone vote for this creep?
— Warren Kinsella is the founder of the Daisy Group, a firm that has worked with multiple women who have experienced sexual harassment in Trudeau’s Liberal Party
PM: O’Toole
IA: Finley
Finance: Bergen
Defense: Alleslev
AG: Moore
Immigration: Uppal
Health: Doherty
SOW: Rempel
Industry: Chong
House Leader: Scheer
Agriculture: Zimmer
Public Safety: Morrison
DPM / Intergovernmental Affairs: Poilievre – because that would be fun
Canadians are souring on Justin, but many voters still feel secure with the Liberal brand, especially in the GTA.
JT may well eke this one out.
Why did the media just allow this to go away? He fucking sexually assaulted a young woman. We all know that he did it. Why is this ok?
I remember, during the ’84 federal election, John Turner gave Iona Campagnolo a playful bum tap.
Media roasted Turner, and rightfully so.
Today, Team Trudeau can do whatever they want, and the media lets them get away with it.
Must be because the Libs bought the media.
Really, does anyone think this guy cares about the Afgans who helped Canadians?
And, does this guy really care about abused women? Or about native Canadians? Or about the national debt? Or about…..
I’m beginning to think what he does care about is money – for himself of course – there are too many implications of shady $ stuff linked to his government and family.
You notice that while Trudeau is going after high-income earners (i.e. people who actually WORK for their high earnings, like doctors), he won’t touch the unearned wealth from trust funds and offshore tax havens from which HE directly profits.
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-singh-wants-to-tax-offshore-tax-havens-trudeau-wont-touch
The “old boys club” mentality is still alive & well these days it seems, but in the Liberal Party of Canada it is absolutely flourishing.
The fact that liberal women MP’s remain silent on this lends credence to your calling the Trudeau liberals a cult Warren.
Anyone still enabling this creep needs to admit to themselves, once and for all, that they don’t give a fuck about anyone in this country other than themselves.
There are problems in every party. There is much we can pick apart between O’Toole, Singh, and the leaders of the fringes. But with Trudeau, we have vacuousness, vanity and naked ambition that only Max Bernier could ever hope to approach.
End this. Any vote for a non-Liberal candidate is a vote to save the country.
Thank you Warren Kinsella for posting this. We’re all growing sick and tired of the complicit ‘media’ for giving a pass to liberal sex offenders.
Justin’s Liberals have zero tolerance, but for criticism of the Dear Leader. Witness bill C10.
Justin said he called the election because there were things he wanted to do, but the opposition (NDP or Bloc) wouldn’t support. What are those things? More money for WE? More money for his family?
Warren, has anyone at the media outlet you work for asked Margaret Atwood if she’d like to comment on the Trudeau Liberals and the parties record on sexual assaults?