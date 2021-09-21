Warren — Musings —09.21.2021 04:24 PM Our latest Sun Media hit: dissecting the results 4 Comments Nick M. says: September 21, 2021 at 6:00 pm Brian Lilley is right. Those wanting to toss O’Toole are Partisan Consultants who don’t have billable hours while O’Toole is in charge of the Conservative Party purse. And those partisans who are bitter because they aren’t cashing in will leak stories to unfriendly CPC reporters to further their own selfish interest. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 21, 2021 at 6:16 pm So, it’s a campaign “review”, now is it? Like I said before, countless heads need to roll for blowing this election. Here’s a hint that hopefully Erin already knows: you turn the CPC world upside down and you gain credibility — you know, seen as taking the absolutely deadly political steps you need to take to turn this party around — then you ultimately hit paydirt. Otherwise, you’re only rearranging the deck chairs on RMS Titanic and drifting aimlessly before you sink your own leadership. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 21, 2021 at 6:47 pm Put more gently: timing is everything. We already know who gave what strategic advice, when and who concurred. No review is needed to establish that SO those people need to lose their jobs now, not later. We’ll see if Erin has got what it takes to cut them loose within a matter of days, certainly not weeks or months. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 21, 2021 at 6:53 pm Remember when Harper in mid-campaign took you know who and banished that person hastily right back to Ottawa? Even in his case, it was too little and far too late… In your case, you have no negative track record as part of your overall record in office. The fates have granted you a period of grace. Make the most of it and quickly. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
Brian Lilley is right.
Those wanting to toss O’Toole are Partisan Consultants who don’t have billable hours while O’Toole is in charge of the Conservative Party purse.
And those partisans who are bitter because they aren’t cashing in will leak stories to unfriendly CPC reporters to further their own selfish interest.
So, it’s a campaign “review”, now is it? Like I said before, countless heads need to roll for blowing this election. Here’s a hint that hopefully Erin already knows: you turn the CPC world upside down and you gain credibility — you know, seen as taking the absolutely deadly political steps you need to take to turn this party around — then you ultimately hit paydirt. Otherwise, you’re only rearranging the deck chairs on RMS Titanic and drifting aimlessly before you sink your own leadership.
Put more gently: timing is everything. We already know who gave what strategic advice, when and who concurred. No review is needed to establish that SO those people need to lose their jobs now, not later. We’ll see if Erin has got what it takes to cut them loose within a matter of days, certainly not weeks or months.
Remember when Harper in mid-campaign took you know who and banished that person hastily right back to Ottawa? Even in his case, it was too little and far too late…
In your case, you have no negative track record as part of your overall record in office. The fates have granted you a period of grace. Make the most of it and quickly.