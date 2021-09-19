09.19.2021 08:27 AM

Rats, sinking ship

18 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 19, 2021 at 8:35 am

    Warren,

    Channeling Barbara Frum, with a question to Gerald Butts: “Are you bitter?”

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      September 19, 2021 at 9:56 pm

      After watching Byrne on The Mother Corp., I’m rather inclined to ask her the same question. She made Harper look like his pussycat.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 19, 2021 at 9:02 am

    Angus Reid: Conservatives +2

    Nanos: Tie

  3. Peter Williams says:
    September 19, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Struggling to get the message across? What message?

    Trudeau said he called the election because there was important legislation he wanted to pass that the opposition wouldn’t support. What is that legislation that even the NDP or Bloc wouldn’t support?

  4. PJH says:
    September 19, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Butts trying to rearrange the deck chairs on the SS Trudeau?

    Never saw the Taliban, wildfire, and Delta variant icebergs coming….

    Glub, glub…glub….

  5. Derek Pearce says:
    September 19, 2021 at 10:06 am

    I’m fascinated to see the outcome here. I mentioned before that no one in Facebook is talking about the election, no one. But also in real life no one is either. I was at a wedding yesterday– the perfect place (because I was among friends, I wouldn’t expect strangers to talk about it) but the election did not come up once, not at all. The Conservatives just might win because their voters are more motivated and every non-Con voter just doesn’t give a shit. But the polling tels me it’s still going to be a Lib minority.

  6. Steve T says:
    September 19, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Oh, I disagree Mr. Butts – the message is loud and clear from Trudeau and the Libs.

    We will say and do anything to get re-elected, irrespective of the impact on Canadians.

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      September 19, 2021 at 11:15 am

      Steve,

      Another bingo! We haven’t seen such an habitual and enthusiastic liar in politics since Trump. This Prime Minister should be so proud. As the old saying goes: when people show you who they REALLY are, believe them. I have absolutely no problem in believing that Himself is exactly who he is.

  7. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 19, 2021 at 11:17 am

    As I’ve said before, please vote Conservative so we can finally kick this hypocritical, self-serving bastard to the curb. Thank you.

  8. Pedant says:
    September 19, 2021 at 11:47 am

    EKOS poll today shows Lib 32 CPC 27, with the Libs ahead 19 points (yes you read that right) in Ontario.

    Don’t know what to believe. Luckily not much time left before all is made clear.

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      September 19, 2021 at 2:32 pm

      Pedant,

      Tomorrow is going to be among the hardest of work days. Just praying that the day passes quickly so we can finally know what voters have decided.

  9. The Doctor says:
    September 19, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    One thing I noticed was that on sports programs this weekend, the Liberals were carpet-bombing the airwaves with attack ads, all directed at those scary Conservatives and their Evil Hidden Agenda.

  10. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 19, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Warren,

    Well, as of now, my previous prediction of a Conservative government has gone out the window. Unfortunately for me, my gut still says we’ll win but my heart says we’ve lost. So, I end up with a wash which was not something I expected at all.

  11. Sean says:
    September 19, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    It’s really offensive to elevate Gerald Butts to the status of a rat.

  12. Lorne says:
    September 19, 2021 at 11:53 pm

    I believe once the votes are counted it will be a slim Conservative minority with O’toole flipping a few in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and Ontario, but losing a few in the west.

    The NDP will gain a few at the expense of the liberals.

    Trudeau will have to be tossed out as leader kicking and screaming saying he has nothing to apologize for.

  13. Gilbert says:
    September 20, 2021 at 2:27 am

    The west will give the Conservatives many seats. I’m not sure about Ontario and Quebec, but if Justin Trudeau loses seats, many Liberals will want him to resign.

