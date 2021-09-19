Musings —09.19.2021 08:27 AM—
Rats, sinking ship
Butts is in the @nytimes this morning saying the @JustinTrudeau #LPC campaign is “struggling” and “having trouble getting the message across.” #cdnpoli #cpc #ndp— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 19, 2021
Warren,
Channeling Barbara Frum, with a question to Gerald Butts: “Are you bitter?”
After watching Byrne on The Mother Corp., I’m rather inclined to ask her the same question. She made Harper look like his pussycat.
Angus Reid: Conservatives +2
Nanos: Tie
Struggling to get the message across? What message?
Trudeau said he called the election because there was important legislation he wanted to pass that the opposition wouldn’t support. What is that legislation that even the NDP or Bloc wouldn’t support?
Butts trying to rearrange the deck chairs on the SS Trudeau?
Never saw the Taliban, wildfire, and Delta variant icebergs coming….
Glub, glub…glub….
I’m fascinated to see the outcome here. I mentioned before that no one in Facebook is talking about the election, no one. But also in real life no one is either. I was at a wedding yesterday– the perfect place (because I was among friends, I wouldn’t expect strangers to talk about it) but the election did not come up once, not at all. The Conservatives just might win because their voters are more motivated and every non-Con voter just doesn’t give a shit. But the polling tels me it’s still going to be a Lib minority.
Oh, I disagree Mr. Butts – the message is loud and clear from Trudeau and the Libs.
We will say and do anything to get re-elected, irrespective of the impact on Canadians.
Steve,
Another bingo! We haven’t seen such an habitual and enthusiastic liar in politics since Trump. This Prime Minister should be so proud. As the old saying goes: when people show you who they REALLY are, believe them. I have absolutely no problem in believing that Himself is exactly who he is.
As I’ve said before, please vote Conservative so we can finally kick this hypocritical, self-serving bastard to the curb. Thank you.
EKOS poll today shows Lib 32 CPC 27, with the Libs ahead 19 points (yes you read that right) in Ontario.
Don’t know what to believe. Luckily not much time left before all is made clear.
Pedant,
Tomorrow is going to be among the hardest of work days. Just praying that the day passes quickly so we can finally know what voters have decided.
One thing I noticed was that on sports programs this weekend, the Liberals were carpet-bombing the airwaves with attack ads, all directed at those scary Conservatives and their Evil Hidden Agenda.
Warren,
Well, as of now, my previous prediction of a Conservative government has gone out the window. Unfortunately for me, my gut still says we’ll win but my heart says we’ve lost. So, I end up with a wash which was not something I expected at all.
It’s really offensive to elevate Gerald Butts to the status of a rat.
Sean,
Man, you’re good. LOL.
There’s different types of rats – pack rats kind of interesting but then there is also sewer and shithouse varieties
I believe once the votes are counted it will be a slim Conservative minority with O’toole flipping a few in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and Ontario, but losing a few in the west.
The NDP will gain a few at the expense of the liberals.
Trudeau will have to be tossed out as leader kicking and screaming saying he has nothing to apologize for.
The west will give the Conservatives many seats. I’m not sure about Ontario and Quebec, but if Justin Trudeau loses seats, many Liberals will want him to resign.