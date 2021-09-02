09.02.2021 08:05 AM

Squirrel!

3 Comments

  1. Sean says:
    September 2, 2021 at 8:56 am

    BINGO!

  2. Steve T says:
    September 2, 2021 at 10:37 am

    Exactly. The best response, IMO, would be something simple like: “Those protesters do not represent the Conservative Party, so we have no further comment about them. Next question.”

  3. Phil in London says:
    September 2, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Agree, it’s not something to put much if even any time in defending.

    My take is Trudeau squaring off with the protesters is another sign that he’s fighting yet another opponent that isn’t in the contest. Anti-vaxxers, anti -lockdowners and the vulgar are in this case associated with the other cult party run by mad max.

    baby trudeau is running against and has run against premiers Kenney and Ford, former prime minister Harper and republicanism from the U.S.A. As the prime minister of Upper and lower Canada and the maritime colonies I think right now he’d call John Manley and Paul Martin alt-right. Meanwhile he ignores when de doesn’t fertilize the separatist and socialist fields.

    As he continues to dramatize his role as saviour I think a ton of people are looking to reasons to vote for others, not looking for excuses to prop up the corrupt corpse that is the liberal party.

