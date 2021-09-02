Musings —09.02.2021 08:05 AM—
Squirrel!
Dear #CPC: Yes, Trudeau is desperate and trying to turn unhinged protestors into a culture war wedge. Want to defeat him? Then stop fucking talking defensively about the protestors, which is what he fucking wants you to do. Stop taking the fucking bait all the time. Yours, W— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 2, 2021
BINGO!
Exactly. The best response, IMO, would be something simple like: “Those protesters do not represent the Conservative Party, so we have no further comment about them. Next question.”
Agree, it’s not something to put much if even any time in defending.
My take is Trudeau squaring off with the protesters is another sign that he’s fighting yet another opponent that isn’t in the contest. Anti-vaxxers, anti -lockdowners and the vulgar are in this case associated with the other cult party run by mad max.
baby trudeau is running against and has run against premiers Kenney and Ford, former prime minister Harper and republicanism from the U.S.A. As the prime minister of Upper and lower Canada and the maritime colonies I think right now he’d call John Manley and Paul Martin alt-right. Meanwhile he ignores when de doesn’t fertilize the separatist and socialist fields.
As he continues to dramatize his role as saviour I think a ton of people are looking to reasons to vote for others, not looking for excuses to prop up the corrupt corpse that is the liberal party.